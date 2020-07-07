Sewickley’s Fitzgerald wins Hurricane Junior Golf event again

By:

Monday, July 6, 2020 | 10:43 PM

Submitted Sewickley Academy’s Tim Fitzgerald is a member of the 2019 golf team.

The last time the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour was in Western Pennsylvania, the players played in light snow and cold temperature.

That was May 9-10 at Glengarry Golf Links.

It was more than 50 degrees warmer Sunday and Monday at Hannastown Golf Club.

While the temperatures were different, the winner of the 16-18 age division was not. Sewickley’s Tim Fitzgerald braved the scorching temperatures to win the event by a shot over Zach Locke of Horsehead, N.Y.

Fitzgerald shot an 8-over 148 and Locke shot a 149.

Tying for third place were three golfers including Penn-Trafford’s Alex Turowski and Pittsburgh’s Brice Delaney, both at 150.

Penn-Trafford’s Nick Turowski won the 14-15 age division by shooting a 12-over 152. David Fuhrer of Pittsburgh was second with a 165.

The 11-13 division went to Connor McKenzie of Pittsburgh with a 165.

South Fayette’s Caroline McConnell and Erie’s Natalie Brosig tied for the girls 14-18 division by shooting a 156.

Elizabeth’s Mya Morgan won the 13-and-under division with a 165.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter .