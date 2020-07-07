Sewickley’s Fitzgerald wins Hurricane Junior Golf event again
By:
Monday, July 6, 2020 | 10:43 PM
The last time the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour was in Western Pennsylvania, the players played in light snow and cold temperature.
That was May 9-10 at Glengarry Golf Links.
It was more than 50 degrees warmer Sunday and Monday at Hannastown Golf Club.
While the temperatures were different, the winner of the 16-18 age division was not. Sewickley’s Tim Fitzgerald braved the scorching temperatures to win the event by a shot over Zach Locke of Horsehead, N.Y.
Fitzgerald shot an 8-over 148 and Locke shot a 149.
Tying for third place were three golfers including Penn-Trafford’s Alex Turowski and Pittsburgh’s Brice Delaney, both at 150.
Penn-Trafford’s Nick Turowski won the 14-15 age division by shooting a 12-over 152. David Fuhrer of Pittsburgh was second with a 165.
The 11-13 division went to Connor McKenzie of Pittsburgh with a 165.
South Fayette’s Caroline McConnell and Erie’s Natalie Brosig tied for the girls 14-18 division by shooting a 156.
Elizabeth’s Mya Morgan won the 13-and-under division with a 165.
