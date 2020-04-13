Shady Side Academy basketball standout Nyla Rozier picks St. Francis

Shady Side Academy junior Nyla Rozier made her college choice Monday, committing to St. Francis.

A 5-foot-11 guard, Rozier averaged 19.8 points per game for the Indians this season. As a sophomore, she averaged 14 points per game and helped Shady Side Academy to a 17-3 record, a Section 3-3A title with a 13-1 mark and an appearance in the WPIAL championship game.

Rozier will be a second generation college basketball player. Her mother, Robin Mull, was a member of the 1997 Greensburg Central Catholic state championship team who went on to play at Point Park.

St. Francis, which plays in the Northeast Conference, went 11-19 this season. The Red Flash, however, has reached the NCAA tournament as recently as 2018 and has made the field 12 times since 1996.

