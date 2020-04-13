Shady Side Academy basketball standout Nyla Rozier picks St. Francis

Monday, April 13, 2020 | 7:24 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Shady Side Academy’s Nyla Rozier competes against Sewickley Academy during a scrimmage Dec. 3, 2019 at Shady Side Academy.

Shady Side Academy junior Nyla Rozier made her college choice Monday, committing to St. Francis.

A 5-foot-11 guard, Rozier averaged 19.8 points per game for the Indians this season. As a sophomore, she averaged 14 points per game and helped Shady Side Academy to a 17-3 record, a Section 3-3A title with a 13-1 mark and an appearance in the WPIAL championship game.

Rozier will be a second generation college basketball player. Her mother, Robin Mull, was a member of the 1997 Greensburg Central Catholic state championship team who went on to play at Point Park.

St. Francis, which plays in the Northeast Conference, went 11-19 this season. The Red Flash, however, has reached the NCAA tournament as recently as 2018 and has made the field 12 times since 1996.

l am excited to announce that l have verbally committed to Saint Francis University! Thank you to my family and friends and all my coaches over the years who have helped me achieve my goals! Let’s go red flash!! ????⚡️ @RedFlashWBB @Bruins21UARise @WPABruinsAAU pic.twitter.com/tmG2gdbivE — Nyla Rozier (@NYLAROZIER) April 13, 2020

