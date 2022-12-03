Shady Side Academy boys look to reload for repeat run

By:

Saturday, December 3, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Academy’s Eli Teslovich steals the ball from South Allegheny’s Mike Michalski last season.

It was a memorable season for the Shady Side Academy boys basketball team.

The Bulldogs, in their first year with that moniker, brought home the WPIAL Class 3A title with a 66-54 win over Avonworth at Petersen Events Center.

It was part of a 20-7 season that ended with a loss to section rival South Allegheny in the second round of the PIAA playoffs. The schools split their regular season series.

“It was a great experience and a great run,” said 10th-year coach David Vadnais. “I think our returning guys see what it takes and the commitment that has to be there day in and day out. You can’t take days off and you have to be unselfish. But when you get to hoist the WPIAL trophy, it’s all worth it.”

“When it happened, it was so surreal,’ said junior guard Eli Teslovich. “Very few feelings like that so far in my life. Now, we want to go back-to-back and we want to add to that. I want another one of those.”

But now the Gladiators have moved out of the section and the Bulldogs are moving on to a new season.

Graduated are starters Rian Fitzgerald and Lau Thompson. Peter Kramer moved back to his hometown high school, Hampton.

Returning are Teslovich and senior guard Ethan Salvia.

“We have some new guys and guys who were pushing for minutes late last year,” Vadnais said. “I really like the group we have once we get everybody together. We’re fairly long and athletic. It’s just do these guys without a lot of varsity minutes, can they step in and fill the shoes of guys with a lot of experience who knew how we played?”

There is a standard with the program: The boys have made the playoffs 28 of the 29 seasons since Shady Side rejoined the WPIAL in 1993.

The center this season will be junior Nate Mallory, who came on during the playoffs last year. Sophomore Seamus Riordan and Danny Demchak are expected to step in.

Said Vadnais: “We might have some bumps along the way, but if we continue to grow throughout the season and learn our different systems, we could be pretty good.”

“I’m definitely going to be called on by my peers and the coaches to be more of a leader this year,” Teslovich said. “We graduated eight seniors. Ethan and I are looking to be big-time leaders this year.”

There are a number of new schools in Shady Side’s Class 3A-Section 3 alignment. There will be plenty of travel over the next two seasons. Four of the section foes are from Westmoreland County – Burrell, Derry, Ligonier Valley and Valley. Apollo-Ridge is bisected by Armstrong and Indiana counties, while the only real geographic rival is Deer Lakes.

“I feel every year our section is competitive and well-coached, and I expect this section will be strong,” Vadnais said.

There’s a new staff assisting Vadnais this year. A recognizable name is Buddy Valinsky, who coached Allderdice for many years and, more recently, Norwin. Denzel London will be the junior varsity coach. Kyle Carrington is also on the staff.

