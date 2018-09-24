Shady Side Academy, Derry join Trib 10 football power rankings

By: Don Rebel

Monday, September 24, 2018 | 7:53 PM

Every Tuesday during the 2018 WPIAL football season, the TribLive High School Sports Network will release weekly Power Rankings. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

The top eight teams in the Trib 10 from last week were winners, so while they all remain the same, the change comes in the bottom two.

Newcomers from a week ago, Keystone Oaks and Upper St. Clair were knocked from the ranks of the unbeaten and bounced from the power rankings.

This is the third straight week the No. 10 team has come and gone from the Trib 10. Now Derry gets its shot.

Week 5 has one head-to-head encounter when top-ranked Pine-Richland hosts No. 8 Central Catholic, while tough assignments are slated for North Allegheny as it hosts Seneca Valley and Derry visits unbeaten Elizabeth Forward. All of those top games on Friday night can be heard here on Trib HSSN.

Here are the rankings heading into Week 5.

WPIAL Football Trib 10

Team, record, last week’s ranking, this week’s opponent

1. Pine-Richland, 4-1, 1, hosts No. 8 Central Catholic on Trib HSSN

2. Gateway, 5-0, 2, hosts North Hills

3. Penn Hills, 5-0, 3, hosts Armstrong

4. Aliquippa, 5-0, 4, hosts Hopewell on Trib HSSN

5. North Allegheny, 5-0, 5, hosts Seneca Valley on Trib HSSN

6. Thomas Jefferson, 4-0, 7, at Connellsville on Trib HSSN

7. Jeannette, 5-0, 8, at Brownsville

8. Central Catholic, 4-1, 9, at No. 1 Pine-Richland on Trib HSSN

9. Shady Side Academy, 4-0, NR, hosts Apollo-Ridge on Saturday

10. Derry, 5-0, NR, at Elizabeth Forward on Trib HSSN

Out: Keystone Oaks, Upper St. Clair

Don Rebel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Don at drebel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TheDonRebel.

