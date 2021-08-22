Shady Side Academy has new look, from mascot on down

Sunday, August 22, 2021 | 6:01 AM

The nickname might have been changed, but the goal is still the same.

Shady Side Academy, with Bulldogs now as its moniker instead of Indians, is anxious to get back into WPIAL playoff contention.

The school compiled a 1-3 conference record and was 2-4 overall in the truncated 2020 season.

Coach Chuck DiNardo greeted 41 players as camp opened and made an early declaration — all jobs are open.

“I know this sounds like coachspeak. I know everybody says it and it’s probably not the case, but we’re opening everything up,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of new guys. We understand that there are guys coming back who will probably contribute to the mix, but every position on our team is now open.”

The increased roster size is a plus, but many have not played football before.

“Numbers are always a great thing. Football’s a game of numbers,” DiNardo said. “It’s a blessing for us to have a lot of bodies out here, but it’s a nice problem to have. We have a lot of work ahead of us. We’ve got a lot of blank canvasses. Don’t have any bad mistakes yet that we can mold.”

Junior Joe Bellinotti is hopeful of putting a tough 2020 season behind him.

“Our numbers are up a lot. We have more bodies on the field,” Bellinotti said. “I feel just better team play will help. It was rough at the beginning of last year. We couldn’t practice and our schedule was delayed.”

Bellinotti will play at wide receiver and could be either a linebacker or safety on defense. He enjoys learning under long-time defensive coordinator Dave Szlachetka.

“He’s a great guy,” Bellinotti said. “He’s honest with you and knows what he’s talking about.”

Junior Nate Ewell could see action at either defensive end or linebacker.

“Last year, we relied a lot on individual efforts instead of team efforts,” Ewell said. “I feel if we can play together this year, we can get it done.”

Senior Andy Marous is expected to be a two-way lineman, playing at nose tackle on defense and at tackle on offense.

“We lost the big presence at linebacker that we’ve had the last few years,” Marous said. “We still have a lot of guys who are super-flexible and switch positions. That has yet to be decided.”

To get back into playoff contention, the Bulldogs have to surpass a number of Allegheny Conference teams with historically strong programs.

”It’s a tough conference, top to bottom,” DiNardo said. “There are going to be a lot of teams who bring a lot of kids back.”

Apollo-Ridge, Steel Valley, Ligonier Valley, Summit Academy and Valley will make up this year’s conference alignment.

After having just two home games last year, Shady Side will welcome five teams to Michael Farrell Stadium. With only five conference games this year, the Bulldogs will have little margin for error.

Shady Side’s homecoming game, a bigger gala than at most schools, will be on Oct. 9 against Apollo-Ridge at 2:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy

Coach: Chuck DiNardo

2020 record: 2-4, 1-3 in Class 2A Allegheny Conference

All-time record: 535-435-46

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.27 Riverview, 7

9.3 at Springdale, 7

9.10 Valley, 7

9.17 at Carlynton, 7

9.24 Sto-Rox, 7

10.1 at Serra Catholic*, 7

10.9 Apollo-Ridge*, 2:30

10.15 at Steel Valley*, 7

10.22 Ligonier Valley*, 7

10.30 at Summit Academy*, 12:15

*Conference game

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: Josh Castro*

41-90, 618 yards, 3TDs

Rushing: Josh Castro*

105-947, 5 TDs

Receiving: Joey Bellinotti

6-138, 2 TDs

*Graduated

FAST FACTS

• Shady Side Academy will open its 128th football season at home against Riverview. The two schools haven’t played since 1983 when the Raiders won, 10-0.

• Since rejoining the WPIAL in 1993, the school has made the WPIAL playoffs 14 times, winning it all in 1998.

• Shady Side’s quarterback from 1967 — Tom Vilsack — is now the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture in the Biden Cabinet. He was also a two-term Iowa governor.

• Shady Side joins Freedom and Beth-Center as WPIAL schools called the Bulldogs.

