Shady Side Academy tops Greensburg Central Catholic in girls soccer showdown

Thursday, October 3, 2019 | 9:11 PM

The latest installment of the Shady Side Academy versus Greensburg Central Catholic rivalry had a little bit of everything.

Each goaltender made terrific saves to keep it scoreless through halftime, an improbable goal broke open the scoring, and a coach was ejected late in the game.

No. 2 Shady Side Academy (10-1, 7-1) won the regular season Section-1A rematch on its home turf, 3-1, after losing 2-0 in the first game.

Panthers midfielder Gabby Hill-Junke moved from midfielder to forward for the game, and she rewarded Shady Side Academy coach Mary Lynch’s decision with two goals in the second half.

“This is a great rivalry and I love it for how competitive it is,” Hill-Junke said. “It’s always tough to play them, but that makes every game we play exciting. It really feels so good to beat them, because they are such a good team.”

Hill-Junke scored her first goal in the 49th minute by utilizing a step-back dribble around two defenders. Her left-footed, wide-angle shot found the back-left corner of the net.

She scored her second goal seven minutes later in a foot race with two Greensburg Central Catholic defenders and was able to pull ahead far enough to settle the ball before scoring the game-winning goal. Panthers forward Callie Davis also scored on a breakaway goal in the 62nd minute.

“I believe the breakdowns (on the breakaways) happened on our offense, midfield and defense,” Centurions coach Briana Guy said. “When their players get open like that, someone should have marked them. To put it solely on the defense, I wouldn’t agree with that. It’s a whole team effort, and we were missing it by a step.”

Guy declined to comment on being issued back-to-back yellow cards, making for a red card, late in the second half when play became more physical. One player from each team was issued a yellow card in unrelated incidents.

Shady Side Academy goaltender Molly Skvorak made 12 saves before giving up a goal in the 76th minute to Greensburg Central Catholic senior Samantha Nemeth.

“Molly is solid and one of our tri-captains,” Lynch said. “They had good opportunities, and she really has stepped up all season. When they had several good chances at the end, she made great saves.”

No. 1 Greensburg Central Catholic (7-3, 6-1) sophomore Lyndsey Szekely, who hadn’t played goaltender before this season, made 10 saves. The Centurions’ offense was missing a key player in junior Sam Felder.

Her sister, freshman Sara Felder, had several chances for breakaways in the first half, but was often unable to outrun the Panthers’ deepest defenders.

“Sam normally plays up top, and it’s hard without her,” Guy said. “Sara is a dominating player, and you can see it. She played her heart out and is so skillful. When it’s only one person (without Sam), there’s only so much that one player can do. That was our missing factor on offense.”

The Panthers extended their win streak to eight games, and the Centurions lost their third consecutive game.

