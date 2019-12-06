Shady Side Academy’s Mary Lynch named Regional Coach of the Year

Friday, December 6, 2019 | 3:11 PM

Tribune-Review file SSA head soccer coach Mary Lynch talks to team after win on Oct. 9, 2018 against Jeannette.

Throughout the postseason, a few WPIAL soccer coaches have earned coach of the year honors. Earlier this week another one joined the group.

After her team’s run to the state championship in Hershey, Shady Side Academy girls soccer coach Mary Lynch was named the 2019 United Soccer Coaches East Regional Private/Parochial High School Coach of the Year.

SSA girls' varsity soccer coach Mary Lynch has been named the 2019 United Soccer Coaches East Regional Private/Parochial High School Coach of the Year. Congratulations, Coach Lynch! https://t.co/Y3RABjl2CZ pic.twitter.com/2uTj4kouE0 — Shady Side Academy (@shady_side) December 5, 2019

As a regional winner, Lynch also is in the running for the national High School Coach of the Year award.

Since joining the program in 2013, Lynch has led the Indians to three WPIAL championships and one state title in 2017.

In 2019, the Shady Side Academy Indians put together an overall record of 20-2. Their only losses came in the PIAA Class A championship and in their third game of the season when section foe Greensburg Central Catholic bested them, 2-0.

This season, Lynch also led the Indians to the program’s fourth WPIAL Class A championship — her third as a coach — when they beat GCC, 2-1, at Highmark Stadium. They also produced 12 clean sheets and only allowed 15 goals all season.

Lynch has been the coach of the Shady Side Academy girls soccer program since 2013 and she also teaches both English and history at Shady side Academy Senior School.

