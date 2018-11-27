Shady Side Academy’s Skyy Moore commits to Western Michigan

By: Chris Harlan

Monday, November 26, 2018 | 7:12 PM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review, Shady Side Academy’s quarterback Skyy Moore (3) passes the ball during their game against Valley on Sept. 7, 2018.

Shady Side Academy’s Skyy Moore, whose spectacular senior season ended early because of injury, announced his commitment Monday to play football for Western Michigan.

Moore revealed his decision on Twitter.

The Broncos offered him a scholarship Nov. 9, joining a list that already included Buffalo and Rice, along with FCS schools Duquesne, Albany, Columbia, Howard, Holy Cross, Fordham, Lehigh, Maine, Richmond and Yale.

The standout quarterback and defensive back topped 1,000 yards passing and rushing for the second year in a row. He led Shady Side Academy to the No. 1 seed in the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs before a season-ending ankle injury in the first round.

Moore passed for 1,257 yards and rushed for 1,049.

Honored and blessed to say I’ll be committing to Western Michigan University to further my academic and athletic career!!!!!! Please respect my decision ✊🏽#LETSRIDE 🐎 pic.twitter.com/kla8A2lYKz — Skyy Moore (@skyymoore_3) November 26, 2018

