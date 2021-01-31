Shaler boys basketball working to overcome personnel shuffles

Sunday, January 31, 2021 | 9:01 AM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Shaler boys basketball coach Rob Niederberger has been juggling his lineup because of injuries and postponements.

Stopping and starting the basketball season hasn’t made for an easy personnel situation for Shaler coach Rob Niederberger.

Since the Titans’ resumed play Jan. 8, they have had four games postponed and had seven players miss time with various injuries.

Having so many people coming in and out of the lineup has made life difficult for Niederberger, who is attempting to break many players into new roles. Shaler, which was 3-3 overall and 2-2 heading into a Section 4-5A matchup last Friday with Plum, has seen its share of inconsistency.

“Guys have been hurt and injured, and we have guys playing all over the place,” Niedererger said. “A lot of younger guys are playing in spots they aren’t used to and playing varsity minutes. I think it’s a result of the stoppage. When they got back from the (December) stoppage, we hadn’t seen them in six weeks, and we went from zero to 100.”

The Titans, who dropped their season opener to Mars, responded with three straight wins. Shaler, which has lost its last two games, still is working on finding consistency on defense. The Titans allowed 67.7 points per game, which is the third highest in Class 5A.

Only West Allegheny (69.6) and Latrobe (67.9) concede more points per game. The Titans’ total is skewed slightly by playing the perennial power Planets twice in their first six games.

“We’re trying to get the guys to understand what we’re doing offensively and defensively,” Niederberger said. “There are guys doing new things, and we’ll have some growing pains. There are still some things we need to improve on and get better at as the year goes on.”

Junior Logan Bernesser has provided consistent numbers for Shaler, leading the Titans in points and rebounds. Freshman Joey Desabato leads the team in assists.

Seven freshmen have seen the floor so far for the Titans this season.

“We’re approaching the section the same way,” Niederberger said. “We’re not worried about our opponents. We’re worried about ourselves and trying to get better.”

