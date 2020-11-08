Shaler football learns on the fly during trying season

Sunday, November 8, 2020 | 11:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Shaler Area head football coach Jim Ryan during work outs Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Shaler Titans Football Field.

Jim Ryan held meetings via Zoom and gave members of the Shaler Area football team workouts to do at home.

But the Titans football coach knew it would be difficult helping a young team improve without being around each other in person. The Titans also lost time at training camp because of covid-19 precautions.

While Shaler’s offense figured out ways to score late in the season, the Titans completed their campaign with an 0-7 record and an 0-5 mark in the Class 5A Northeast Conference.

“We had a young team,” Ryan said. “With the lack of an offseason, it wasn’t the same. It’s hard to get ahead when you aren’t around the kids. I appreciated their willingness to work and enthusiasm.”

Shaler found some footing on offense after taking a 56-0 loss to Penn-Trafford in Week 3. The Titans had only scored 14 points to that point of the season.

In three of Shaler’s last four games, the Titans scored more than 20 points, including a 42-21 home loss to Penn Hills to end the season Oct. 23.

Dylan Schlagel caught touchdown passes of 32 and 28 yards against the Indians, and Dylan Stalowski scored on a 2-yard run.

Pointing to specific areas of improvement during the year was difficult for Ryan.

“I don’t think there is one big area of improvement, there are a multitude of things,” Ryan said. “The kids were learning to work together. We worked a lot on the team component and seeing how that was more important than the individual aspect.”

This season snapped a string of two consecutive WPIAL playoff appearances for Shaler. Ryan appreciated the efforts of the 13 seniors who helped bring the program out of its funk.

“There is a core of kids who have been with us since the middle-school level,” Ryan said. “They are dedicated and committed. They are good students and citizens. They did a good job of putting the time in.”

Ryan hopes the returning players will take advantage of having weight room access and prepare for next season. With a full offseason, Ryan thinks Shaler can get back on track.

