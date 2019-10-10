Shaler football stays in WPIAL playoff race

By:

Thursday, October 10, 2019

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Shaler’s Jake Miller (9) tries to break free of Franklin Regional’s Brock O’Block (49) on Sept. 21 at Shaler.

Shaler Area senior running back Jake Miller appreciates how the Titans handle adversity.

While there have been bumps in the road for the Titans, Shaler has found ways to bounce back.

Most recently, the Titans rebounded from a Northern Conference loss to Mars by pasting Armstrong, 46-13, on Oct. 4.

Results from Shaler’s home game against Penn Hills were too late for this edition.

“We haven’t let a loss drag us down,” said Miller, who rushed for 141 yards and scored four touchdowns against the River Hawks. “It’s not like years prior. We are better than what we have been. We aren’t letting a loss kill us.”

Shaler (3-4, 2-2) is in position to make the playoffs for the second straight season. Five teams — possibly six with a wild card — will go to the WPIAL playoffs from the Class 5A Northern Conference. Shaler was in fourth place before the Penn Hills game.

Senior quarterback Darin Mizgorski believes the Titans have a chance to finish strong thanks to the team’s chemistry.

“We are good friends and try to stay together,” Mizgorski said. “Coach (Jim) Ryan does a good job of keeping everyone’s head straight and on the right path.”

Shaler never let Armstrong find the path. The Titans built a 40-0 lead through three quarters. Joe Impavido scored on a pass from Mizgorski, who also rushed for a 4-yard touchdown. Junior Roman Tortorea scored his first touchdown for Shaler.

“Really, our offensive line dominated theirs,” Mizgorski said. “We out-sized and had more speed than them. We were able to pound the ball.”

Miller would like to see that continue.

Shaler, which started 1-3, has worked its way into the playoff conversation.

Being able to extend the season beyond their first-round exit would mean a lot to Miler.

“We’ve handled a lot of adversity the whole year,” Miller said. “We’ve been kicked down the last couple years and we are starting to build the program back up.”

