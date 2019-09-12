Shaler girls golf team making big strides

By:

Thursday, September 12, 2019 | 5:06 PM

David Lapmarado has tangible evidence of the success of the Shaler Area girls golf program which goes beyond wins and losses.

Not that the Titans are lacking in that area. With a 203-201 road win Sept. 5 over Shady Side Academy, Shaler (4-2, 4-2) equaled its win total from last season heading into a Thursday matchup with Fox Chapel. Junior Emilee Miller led Shaler with a 43.

More important for Lapmarado is the all-around improvement he’s seen from the group.

“I would say the consistency and short game is where I’ve seen the most improvement,” said Lapmarado, who is in his second year as Shaler’s coach. “They are getting to the hole in a fewer number of shots. All the girls combined have seen their scores drop by an average of 10 shots.”

Sectional qualifiers will be played Sept. 18. Miller was Shaler’s lone qualifier last season.

Lapmarado believes the Titans may see a few additional qualifiers this year. Watching the team chase after the playoffs has been fun for him.

“I’m hoping we can add a few more ‘Ws’ to the ‘W’ column and make the playoffs,” Lapmarado said. “I’m also hoping to see a couple girls make sectionals. I’m not saying I’m done coaching, but it will be fun watching the work the girls, the coaches and parents put in come to full blossom in the next few weeks.”

With the success of the high school program, Lapmarado is hoping to continue building the system. Having a strong number of girls on the roster has fostered a competitive program. He wants to make sure the progress continues.

Lapmarado wants to market the game to the kids in Shaler Middle School so the program could possibly have a JV team in the future. Convincing kids to try to sport requires a different sales pitch to each individual.

“That depends on the person, honestly,” Lapmarado said. “I just like to ask each person what they like about golf. Some people like it because they are ultra-competitive, others enjoy the outdoors, and some people like playing with family. I don’t want to waste time pushing the sport on people.”

Tags: Shaler