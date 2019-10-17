Shaler girls soccer sticks together through difficult season

Thursday, October 17, 2019 | 5:16 PM

Sticking together was the most important concept for the Shaler Area girls soccer team this season.

Not a lot of things went right for the Titans.

When Ashley Venezia scored Oct. 10 in Shaler’s 1-0 win over North Hills at Martorelli Stadium, it was a big lift. Jocelyn Schwartz made several saves in goal to preserve what would be Shaler’s only win of the season.

“Any time your record reflects the way ours has, it’s tough to keep a team and group together,” Titans coach Craig Wilkins said. “It’s big (beating North Hills), it’s something we can take forward and go forward with.”

Shaler had lost its previous 27 section games.

The Titans’ last victory over a conference opponent came when they beat North Hills 2-0 on Sept. 20, 2017.

Shaler (1-17, 1-11) wrapped up the season with a 3-0 Section 1-AAAA loss to Pine-Richland at home. The Titans had a lot of difficulty scoring throughout the year and were shut out 11 times. Many of Shaler’s struggles can be attributed to having a young team in a deep section.

“We started five freshmen,” Wilkins said. “It was going to be a rebuilding year. We needed to keep that perspective. We are playing for experiences that are needed for next year and seasons beyond. We’re learning and getting better, even if it’s painful at times.”

Shaler routinely started five freshmen. Catie Jordan at goalkeeper, Haley Kostorick at forward, Aubrey Skerlong at defense, and Ryann Dourlain and Hannah Warren in the midfield made an impact as freshmen.

Building on that experience and will be vital for Shaler as it tries to climb back into contention for the postseason.

Where the Titans land when the WPIAL realigns for the next two-year cycle in November will play a big role in determining how they continue to progress.

“We are going to see what happens with the section. There may be adjustments there,” Wilkins said. “Even if they don’t, it was good for the young players to get familiar with the teams and realize what it will take in fitness, training and commitment to get ready for North Allegheny, Seneca Valley and the other fast, competitive teams. The experience will help them either way.”

