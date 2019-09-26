Shaler hockey player Spencer Platt heads west to Wyoming to grow his game

Thursday, September 26, 2019 | 3:29 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Spencer Platt was a PIHL all-star for Shaler last season.

Feeling out of place would be natural for Glenshaw native Spencer Platt.

Seeking a path to college hockey, Platt decided to move 1,800 miles from home to Cody, Wyo., to play for the Yellowstone Quake of the North American 3 Hockey League.

The NA3HL is an American Tier III junior hockey league consisting of teams from 17 states.

“It’s been very cool,” said Platt, who is 17 and was a PIHL All-Star as a junior at Shaler Area. “I get to see stuff I don’t see back home, living in the mountains. There is different coaching, practices are every day, and games are longer.”

Platt, a defenseman, has also found himself in a different position the ice. Through four games, Platt leads the team in scoring with five points (one goal, four assists).

While playing in junior hockey and high school leagues, Platt seldom challenged for the team lead in points. Platt, who is 5-foot-8 and 145 pounds, wasn’t interested in that part of the game.

“You know, honestly, I don’t try for points,” Platt said. “I’m just interested in doing my job and making the team better.”

During his junior season at Shaler, Platt tied for the team lead with 11 points with Sam Stayduhar. Platt scored three goals and contributed eight assists.

Titans coach Steve Stayduhar believes Platt will find success out west.

“Spencer has succeeded at all levels of hockey and I’m confident he will succeed there,” Stayduhar said.

Yellowstone is off to a 1-3 start, playing all four contests against the Helena Bighorns. The Quake drew 725 people for its first two home games.

Platt, who played for a local AAA club team, found out about the Quake during a tryout last April. He went to Boston hoping to get his name out there and ended up being signed to a tender offer following the combine.

“I think my passing ability and selflessness stood out,” Platt said. “I care about winning hockey games and doing my job. I don’t want to score 400 goals.”

Moving to Wyoming and living with a host family was one challenge for Platt. On the ice, he is competing to stand out among players who are older, stronger and more experienced. To continue climbing, Platt will need to play tough.

“The biggest challenge is playing guys who are up to 21,” Platt said. “I’m hoping to move up to the next tier next season.”

