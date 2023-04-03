Shaler, Latrobe hold on to top spots in WPIAL volleyball coaches rankings

By:

Monday, April 3, 2023 | 1:08 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Sam Kiesel (11) celebrates a kill with Ruben Rojas during their match against Hempfield on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Greater Latrobe High School.

Shaler and Latrobe maintained their spots at the top of the Class 3A and 2A boys volleyball rankings, respectively, as the Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association released its Week 3 polls Monday.

There wasn’t a great deal of movement in either poll. But the biggest jump this week came from North Catholic in Class 2A as the Trojans rose from No. 6 last week to No. 4 this week.

North Catholic split a pair of Section 1 matches. It swept Beaver County Christian, 3-0, and took Class 2A No. 2 Ambridge to the limit in a five-game setback.

Shaler capped the week on Saturday with a first-place finish at the Derry tournament. The Titans topped Class 3A No. 4 North Allegheny in the one-game finals.

Shaler also topped Class 3A No. 3 Penn-Trafford in the semifinals, while North Allegheny downed Latrobe in the other semifinal.

Class 3A No. 7 Upper St. Clair captured the title at the Peters Township tournament, defeating Class 3A No. 5 Butler in the one-game final.

North Hills made its season debut in the coaches rankings. The Indians, who own the No. 10 position in Class 3A, swept Baldwin in nonsection play March 27 before suffering a pair of tough Section 3 losses to North Allegheny and Butler.

Each of the 39 head coaches have the opportunity to vote for the top-10 team rankings.

The players of the week in each classification are selected by the association based on coaches’ nominations.

Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association

Week 3 polls

Class 3A

1. Shaler (last week: 1)

2. Norwin (2)

3. Penn-Trafford (3)

4. North Allegheny (4)

5. Butler (5)

6. Canon-McMillan (6)

7. Upper St Clair (7)

8. Hempfield (9)

9. Seneca Valley (8)

10. North Hills (NR)

Out: Moon (10)

Class 3A Players of the Week:

Varun Kaveti, senior, middle hitter, North Allegheny

Bobby Mayberry, senior, middle hitter, Upper St. Clair

Bradyn Winters, senior, setter/outside hitter, Moon

Dante Palombo, junior, middle hitter, Shaler

Class 2A

1. Latrobe (last week: 1)

2. Ambridge (2)

3. Seton LaSalle (3)

4. North Catholic (6)

5. Mars (5)

6. Montour (4)

7. Derry (7)

8. Thomas Jefferson (9)

9. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (8)

10. Hopewell (10)

Out: None

Class 2A Players of the Week:

Trent McKnight, senior, middle hitter, Ambridge

Aidan Price, senior, setter/outside hitter, Seton LaSalle

Jake Strnisa, senior, outside hitter, Hopewell

Lucas Gunther, junior, outside hitter, North Catholic

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Ambridge, Butler, Canon-McMillan, Derry Area, Hempfield, Hopewell, Latrobe, Mars, Montour, Moon, North Allegheny, North Catholic, North Hills, Norwin, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Penn-Trafford, Seneca Valley, Seton La Salle, Shaler, Thomas Jefferson, Upper St. Clair