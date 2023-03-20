Shaler moves into top spot in Western Pa. coaches boys volleyball poll

Monday, March 20, 2023

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review

The Shaler boys volleyball team opened the season over the weekend by winning the Meadville tournament.

The Titans went 10-0 in pool play before defeating Moon, State College and Meadville in the playoffs to win the title.

Shaler moved ahead of North Allegheny and into the top position in the Class 3A rankings by the Western PA Volleyball Coaches Association. Also in Class 3A, Penn-Trafford moved up a spot to No. 3, and Upper St. Clair moved up from No. 7 to No. 6.

In Class 2A, Seton LaSalle maintained its position at No. 1. Ambridge moved up a spot to No. 3, and Derry bumped up one spot to No. 7. Mars and Armstrong entered the top 10, while Hopewell and Gateway dropped out.

Each WPIAL head coach has the opportunity to submit votes for each week’s top-10 polls and players of the week.

Western PA Volleyball Coaches Association Preseason Top 10

Week 1

Class 3A

Rank, team, previous

1. Shaler, 2

2. North Allegheny, 1

3. Penn-Trafford, 4

4. Seneca Valley, 3

5. Norwin, 5

6. Upper St Clair, 7

7. Canon McMillan, 6

8. Hempfield, 8

9. Butler, 9

10. Moon, 10

Class 3A Players of the Week

Owen Kelly, sr., OH, Hempfield

Bradyn Winters, sr., S/OH, Moon

Brad Heinbaugh, jr., OH, Penn-Trafford

Justin Oswald, jr., OH, Upper St. Clair

Class 2A

1. Seton LaSalle, 1

2. Latrobe, 2

3. Ambridge, 4

4. Montour, 3

5. North Catholic, 5

6. Mars, N/A

7. Derry, 8

8. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 6

9. Thomas Jefferson, 9

10. Armstrong, N/A

Out: Hopewell, Gateway

Class 2A Players of the Week

Will Stewart, jr., OH, Thomas Jefferson

Kyler Robinson, so., S, Mars

