Shaler notebook: Bowlers finish in top 20 at regionals

By:

Sunday, March 21, 2021 | 10:01 AM

Metro Creative

Throughout the season, the Shaler girls bowling team demonstrated its depth.

At the Western Regional Championships, the Titans were once again led by a different competitor. Megan Schwab bowled an 847 series with a high game of 204 to place a team-high 17th at the event.

Due to the pandemic, the cutoff line for states was eighth place, so no Titans were able to advance to the next round. Burrell’s Lydia Flanagan won the event with a 1,000 series.

Lexi Pilyih was second for Shaler, placing 20th overall with an 840 series. Sydney Lang placed 26th for the Titans.

On the boys’ side, Ryan Callahan was the top finisher for Shaler, rolling an 878 series to place 53rd. Braden Scott finished 58th.

New lacrosse coach

The Shaler lacrosse team will be led by 2011 graduate Jonathan Monahan this season.

Monahan, who started his lacrosse career in seventh grade, started for four years in college at La Roche.

Monahan was previously the offensive coordinator for the Titans in 2017-18 and was the varsity head coach at Baldwin from 2018-20.

Shaler will open the season Friday on the road when it takes on Latrobe.

Nebiolo swims at WPIALs

Shaler senior Lyida Nebiolo was able to score eight team points despite being the Titans’ only competitor at the WPIAL Class AAA swimming championships March 7 at Upper St. Clair.

Nebiolo finished 11th in the 200-yard freestyle by finishing with a time of 1:58.29, which was the seed time she qualified with. Nebiolo also placed 15th in the 100 free with a time of 55.19 seconds.

