Shaler notebook: Girls golf team eager to build on successful season

Girls golf team eager to build on successful season

Thursday, September 26, 2019 | 3:29 PM

The Shaler Area girls golf team isn’t a program that will have to do much soul searching after this season.

Second-year Titans coach David Lapmarado already has players willing to give back after the best season in program history.

“I’ve had interest from the seniors, Darian Lees and Dana Wolf, in coming back to help assist or serve in a coaching role,” Lapmarado said. “I definitely hope to do some things at the middle school to get interest at the seventh-eighth grade level. I want the kids looking to play for the team to meet myself and some of the current players.”

Shaler (7-4, 6-4) wrapped up its season with a loss to Butler last Wednesday. The Titans, who set a program record for victories this season, won three of their last four matches before that.

One thing Lapmarado said he encouraged the players to do is take a break.

“At first, I told them to take some time off,” Lapmarado said. “Sometimes, practicing too much is just as bad as practicing too little. Once the springtime hits, I would like to get out on the golf course earlier than we did last year.”

Shaler did not have any golfers qualify for the individual championships.

The Titans are hoping continued improvement will help Shaler send a few golfers to the championships next year and qualify for team playoffs.

“It was definitely a lot easier this year,” Lapmarado said. “The parents and support team I had this year were second to none.”

Shaler football upends Franklin Regional

The Titans (2-3, 1-1) were able to find their mojo and end another streak of futility.

By scoring 28 of the game’s final 35 points, Shaler upended previously unbeaten Franklin Regional, 28-17, in a non-conference football game Sept. 21 at home. The victory snapped a streak of eight consecutive homecoming losses for the Titans.

Franklin Regional built a 10-0 lead before Shaler started to rally.

Jake Miller led the Titans with 89 rushing yards and Darrin Mizgorski passed for 78 yards.

