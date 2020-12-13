Shaler notebook: Pair of volleyball standouts named all-state

Sunday, December 13, 2020 | 8:40 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shaler’s Tia Bozzo (10) celebrates with teammates after scoring against North Allegheny during the WPIAL Class 4A championship match on Nov. 7.

Marching into the WPIAL Class 4A volleyball championship game allowed the Shaler girls volleyball team to turn some heads.

Along with compiling a 14-3 record before falling in four sets in the district final to four-time defending state champion North Allegheny, the Titans had two players named to the all-state team. Junior setter Tia Bozzo and junior outside hitter Mia Schubert were both selected.

The Titans were one of three WPIAL teams to have at least two players chosen. North Allegheny had three players selected, while Pine-Richland had two players picked.

Shaler coach Paul Stadelman is pleased with the program’s process and how Bozzo and Schubert have helped lead the Titans.

“We push ourselves,” Stadelman said. “All the girls come in with the same attitude. Mia and Tia will be the first two players to tell you that they are two players in a team game. That’s what makes them special.”

Bozzo was a major cog in Shaler’s improved offensive attack.

“Tia is an extremely driven player,” Stadelman said. “Her skills and confidence have improved. Seeing her overall game awareness increase each year has been impressive.”

Schubert led the Titans with kills during the season.

“Mia is an extremely athletic player and a good all-around player,” Stadelman said. “She’s starting to understand the game and has diversified her skill set. She takes nothing for granted.”

Shaler hockey finding net

Shaler hockey is keeping up with its preseason expectation of scoring more than three goals a game. The Titans are averaging 3.83 per game and off to a 2-4 start.

Shaler scored six goals apiece in both of its victories over Plum and Armstrong. Tre Junker leads the team with eight points and seven goals.

Logan Thom has seven points, including six goals for the Titans, while Cam Szazynski is tied for second on the team in total points (six assists, one goal).

