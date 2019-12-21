Shaler notebook: Titans bowlers showing potential

Friday, December 20, 2019 | 7:10 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Shaler junior Bella Pilyih practices Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018.

The Shaler Area bowling team hoped to be one of the major players in the WPIBL entering the season.

Thus far, the Titans’ girls squad already has shown it will be a tough out in its section. Shaler is off to a 2-1 start, and its bowlers have been leaving their mark.

Seniors Bella Pilyih and Shannon Roche have the North section’s highest averages at 171.8 and 171.6, respectively.

Freshman Lexi Pilyih is sixth with an average of 162.5 and senior Lindsay Gill is eighth at 158.

“Our girls are really battling strong this year,” Shaler coach Shawn Pilyih said. “They are one of the top teams in the WPIBL and could really extend their season. It is a complete team effort as we go six or seven deep.”

After losing to Butler 7-0 to open the season, the Titans’ girls bounced back by sweeping North Allegheny.

On the boys side, Shaler is 1-2, losing 7-0 to North Allegheny and Butler. The Titans have been led by sophomore Ryan Callahan, who is first on the team and 10th in the North section with a 174.2 average. Junior Jonathan Zang is second on the team with a 157.7 average and has a high game of 181.

“The potential these boys have is unlimited,” Pilyih said. “We have some strong leadership on the team, and we are getting better quickly. We may even give one of the big dogs a run for their money next month.”

Big league debut

The Shaler boys basketball team had an opportunity to see what the NBA experience is all about. Last Wednesday, the Titans lost to Highlands, 76-49, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, home of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Shaler, which fell to 4-2 on the season, played the Rams without leading scorer Mekhi Reynolds. The Titans fell behind 24-14 in the first quarter and were unable to rally against Highlands.

