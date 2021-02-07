Shaler senior swimmer finds surprising success in sprints

By:

Sunday, February 7, 2021 | 11:18 AM

Metro Creative

Lydia Nebiolo always did a little bit of everything when competing in Allegheny Mountain Swimming meets.

Since starting high school meets, the Shaler senior has primarily specialized in distance events. But with the schedule setting up differently, the Titans have been moving Nebiolo around.

She’s adapted well, hitting secondary WPIAL qualifying times in the 50 freestyle (25.55 seconds), 100 free (54.63) and 200 free (2:03.73). Nebiolo hasn’t competed in the 500 yet but also expects to push for that qualifying time as the season progresses.

“Normally I’m not a sprinter, but working on it has made me appreciate sprinting more,” Nebiolo said.

No Shaler swimmer has hit a guaranteed qualifying time yet. Noah Long has secondary times in the 100 fly, 200 free and 500 free. Justin Adametz has secondary times in the 100 back and 100 fly. Peter Lesnett hit the secondary time in the 100 free.

The Titans’ 400 free relay — consisting of Jake Bacasa, Adametz, Long and Lesnett — also has a secondary mark.

Shaler coach Abi May said she wanted to find different places for Nebiolo to be successful.

“Having her in the 100 was an oddball event for her,” May said. “She’s always been more of a 200-500 swimmer. The great thing about Lydia is she is so talented across multiple events that she can do anything.”

With how the schedule was impacted due to the pandemic, Nebiolo wasn’t able to get much work in for the 500 free. She was expecting to compete in the event during the Titans’ meet with Gateway this week.

“I feel like the 500 is a good event for me. It’s a tiring event,” Nebiolo said. “I haven’t been able to do as much distance work in practice. I feel good about my sprint events, which I never thought I would feel good about.”

Nebiolo is happy with the secondary times she has hit thus far but wants to keep pushing.

With spots in the WPIAL Class AAA championships limited by the pandemic, a secondary time may not get her where she wants to go.

“It’s a huge sense of urgency, especially since our season has been sporadic, and we were pulled out of the pool for a couple weeks,” Nebiolo said. “There is pressure to work extra hard in practice.”

Tags: Shaler