Shaler sophomore Miller qualifies for WPIAL girls golf tournament

By: Josh Rizzo

Friday, September 28, 2018 | 8:57 AM

Shaler girls golf coach David Lapmarado hasn’t had the Titans wear rain jackets when they practice on nice days, but it’s something he may employ in the future.

During the WPIAL Section 4-AAA qualifiers, all the golfers battled through poor weather conditions. Shaler sophomore Emilee Miller shot an 86 at the Suncrest Golf Course to earn a bid in the WPIAL Class AAA finals Oct. 3 at Diamond Run.

Only five of the 22 golfers involved in the qualifier hit the target score of 90. Butler’s Paige Scott earned medalist honors by shooting a 76. Shaler’s boys team didn’t have any golfers hit the target score to reach the WPIAL semifinals.

“It’s the willingness to go out and practice when conditions aren’t the best,” Lapmarado said. “Maybe it was too hot and humid. The only way golfers like Emilee get better is to go out on a perfect 72 degree day and wear your rain jacket and see how you play. It’s not always going to be perfect. It’s not always going to be chocolate and vanilla.”

Shaler’s girls golf team had a lot of sweet moments this season. The Titans, who hadn’t won a section match in three years, scored four wins in dual play.

“I think it shows the players we have that we can compete with other teams,” Lapmarado said. “I’ve lived by the philosophy your season shouldn’t be judged by W’s and L’s. If players are getting better at their personal golf games it’s a win.”

Miller was able to qualify by pacing herself and limiting mistakes. After opening with a 40 on the front nine, there were some harrowing moments toward the end of round.

“I really couldn’t watch her because I didn’t want to make her nervous,” Lapmarado said. “She was trying to hold it together for the back nine. Course conditions were tough, the course was playing long.”

Tennis

Lydia Valentine and Kayli Hannan each dropped their first match at the Section 2-AAA singles tournament at North Allegheny.

Each dropped matches to opponents from North Hills.

Valentine fell 10-6 to Megan Schilpp, while Hannan lost 10-2 to Emma Kim.

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.

