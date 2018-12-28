Shaler swim teams off to 3-0 start for 1st time in 18 years

By: Josh Rizzo

Thursday, December 27, 2018 | 8:00 PM

The Shaler Area swim team has seen early returns on new training methods. Both the boys and girls are off to a 3-0 start, with dual meet wins against Baldwin, North Catholic and West Mifflin.

Coach Keith Simmons believes it’s been the first time both teams have started this well since he started there in 2000.

“I think our numbers are decent for dual meets with 16 girls and 17 boys,” Simmons said. “They are training differently. What we did with them being involved over the summer was helpful.”

The Titans will open Section 3-AAA competition with a home meet against Franklin Regional Jan. 4.

So far, Shaler’s focus hasn’t been on hitting WPIAL qualifying times.

Simmons plans to start swimming his athletes in their best events against the Panthers. Thus far, he’s had everyone doing different things.

“It gives them a little bit of a feel for their off-strokes,” Simmons said. “Just the fact they do something other than their normal events makes them hungry to do what they plan on doing at WPIALs.”

Jake Bacasa, Jocelyn Schwartz, Isabella Cercone and Mike Giazzoni have all made improvements for the Titans. Against North Catholic, Simmons took the opportunity to mix-and-match some relays.

The boys’ team responded with a 89-62 win, while the girls toppled the Trojanettes, 91-76.

“I’ve been giving them a taste of it here and there,” Simmons said. “Against North Catholic, I gave them a couple relays and they missed WPIAL cuts by tenths of seconds. I’ve been working them hard through all of this stuff. I know they are hungry to go and when we come out of Christmas break, I expect them to get five or six cuts.”

Shaler bowling sweeps Mars

The Titans’ girls bowling team improved to 4-0 on the year with a 7-0 victory over the Planets. Bella Pilyih led the team with a 196 and a three-game series of 513.

Lindsay Gill and Shannon Roche each rolled 161 games.

On the boys’ side, Shaler picked up its first victory after being swept by North Allegheny and Butler to open the season.

Jonathan Zang led the Titans with a 555 series and had a high game of 209. Jason Wiggins and Michael Jesih provided high games of 179 and 177, respectively.

