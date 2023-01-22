Shaler swimmers’ work shows in faster times

By:

Sunday, January 22, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Metro Creative

Noah Lang doesn’t want to rely on a good taper to be prepared for the WPIAL Class 3A swimming championships.

The Shaler sophomore already has a mental checklist built up of things to work on to pursue the school record in the 500 freestyle and a good performance at the district championships.

“A good taper is minor in comparison to the things I have to work on,” Lang said. “I want to focus on the small details. I want to focus on attacking the back half of the 500, the last 250. I want to focus on having a reliable kick. Tapering is a confidence booster because you are rested, but hitting my goal will depend on how much confidence I attack the meet with.”

Lang, who qualified for WPIALs with a time of 4 minutes, 51 seconds, has a personal best in the event of 4:42. He’s hoping to challenge for Shaler’s school record. Jeff Trew set the mark of 4:33.55 in 1976 when he won the WPIAL title.

First-year Titans coach Maddie London, who is also a swimmer on the Pitt women’s team, said Lang is part of a group that has steadily dropped time through the season.

“Noah was happy when he hit the cut and has done well,” London said. “He trains with his club as well. A lot of our kids have had lifetime bests, which has been exciting for us. They’ve bought in for our training, and everyone is getting more specified training than they had in the past.”

Sarah Vitale has hit a lifetime best in the 500 free, while Katie Sullivan has been swimming well in multiple events.

Will Nebiolo and Emily Miller have also shown progress for Shaler. Lang likes the way London is able to relate to the team.

“There’s a lot of benefits you can see,” Lang said. “She’s only six years older than me. On top of that, just because she’s a young coach doesn’t mean she’s inexperienced. She has energy and has been able to critique things I’m doing in a positive way.”

London is hoping to keep pushing the entire team.

Shaler is trying to make each training specific to the individual and what they can do best.

Lang has already qualified for WPIALs, and the Titans would like to send a few more people.

“We are really trying to push them out of their comfort zone,” London said.

Tags: Shaler