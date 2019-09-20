Shaler tennis team, top player Kayli Hannan savor success

By:

Friday, September 20, 2019 | 8:46 AM

Submitted The 2019 Shaler girls tennis team. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Shaler senior Kayli Hannan competes against Hampton August 28, 2019 at Hampton. Previous Next

Kayli Hannan’s second go-round as the Shaler Area girls tennis team’s top singles player hasn’t lacked for excitement.

After being moved into the role midway through last season, the Titans senior has endured a ferocious learning curve.

Hannan leaned on her experience during the Section 3-AAA singles tournament last week at North Allegheny.

After building then conceding a five-game lead to North Hills’ Megan Schilpp, Hannan recovered to win 10-6. Eventual champion Nora Catanzarite eliminated Hannan, 10-1, in the second round.

“I get nervous,” Hannan said. “I had to relax. When I’m nervous, I don’t hit my shots.”

Hannan, who has won three matches this season, was up 6-1 when nerves struck. Shaler coach Brian Duermeyer was thrilled with how she responded.

“It’s hard to change momentum twice,” Duermeyer said. “It was a hot day, and she battled through some adversity.”

Finding ways to win in tough matches has become something Hannan is used to. Earlier in the season against Seneca Valley, Hannan won a three-set marathon 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 6-4, which lasted more than three hours.

“I didn’t expect to win more than one match,” Hannan said. “It was exciting playing so long.”

Hannan’s victory helped propel Shaler (6-5) to its first win over the Raiders since Duermeyer took over the program.

“Kayli is playing a more complete game,” Duermeyer said. “She’s not just been playing the baseline. She’s been coming to the net. She’s added a couple things to her repertoire, including hitting a drop shot.”

The Titans beat Seneca Valley, 4-1, which included wins from Olivia Wilkins at No. 3 singles, Mackenzie Romac and Amber McGaffick at No. 1 doubles and Julia Ehrenberger and Zoe Smallwood at No. 2 doubles.

Wilkins has won seven matches.

Shaler has won two section matches. The Titans also scored a 4-1 win over North Hills and narrowly missed on beating Butler, dropping a 3-2 decision.

“(Beating Seneca Valley) was something that opened my eyes,” Duermeyer said. “To win a second one against North Hills was big. Our nonsection schedule doesn’t have any terrible teams on it.”

Hannan attributes the success to the group’s overall improvement.

“Definitely, this is the best team we’ve had in some time,” Hannan said. “We have a lot of talent this year. Our first and second doubles teams are strong and our No. 3 singles player could beat a lot of other No. 3 players.”

Tags: Shaler