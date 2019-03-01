Shaler’s Sullivan perseveres for final victory

By: Josh Rizzo

Friday, March 1, 2019 | 4:13 PM

Tribune-Review Shaler’s Ryan Sullivan works to defeat Moon’s Frankie Bonura during the 113-pound final at the Allegheny County wrestling championships Saturday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Fox Chapel High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Shaler’s Ryan Sullivan (left), shown earlier this season, won his section championship match against Pine-Richland’s Kelin Laffey despite breaking his hand 15 seconds into the bout. Previous Next

Ryan Sullivan’s final performance as a Shaler wrestler was heart-wrenching and dramatic.

Fifteen seconds into his 120-pound Section 3-AAA championship match against Pine-Richland’s Kelin Laffey at Fox Chapel, Sullivan broke his hand.

“He gutted it out,” Titans coach Drew D’Agostino said.

The defending state champion and Pitt recruit found a way to salvage a 2-0 win. The injury put an end to his chances of defending his PIAA and WPIAL crowns. Sullivan beat West Chester Henderson’s Killian Delaney to win the 113-pound Class AAA championship last season to become Shaler’s first state champ in 11 years.

According to pa-wrestling.com, Sullivan finished his career with a 109-6 record. Sullivan was a three-time section champion, along with with PIAA and WPIAL crowns last season. The year before, Sullivan finished as WPIAL and PIAA runner-up.

“He goes down as one of the top guys in our strong history,” D’Agostino said. “Being in the state finals and being a state champion is a fraternity. He was able to join that fraternity.”

Two Shaler wrestlers went to last weekend’s WPIAL championships at Canon-McMillan. Results of the tournament were too late for this edition.

Dustin Lenker (113 pounds) qualified by finishing fourth, falling 6-2 to North Allegheny’s Bradley Stipetich. Ian Scarberry, who is above the 100-win plateau, reached by placing third at 138 pounds. Scarberry beat North Allegheny’s Ian Branstetter by technical fall 16-0.

“Ian’s been around. He’s wrestled for me for four years and knows what it takes to get the job done,” D’Agostino said. “He just needs to go out and have a good weekend. He lost 4-3 to the guy who is ranked third. He’s right up there with the top guys.”

Lenker, a junior, is making his first appearance at WPIALs.

“I want him to go out there and give his best,” D’Agostino said.

Heinle makes nationals

Shaler graduate Mike Heinle grabbed his first NCAA Tournament bid and helped Washington & Jefferson send a larger contingent than usual to Division III nationals. Heinle was one of three Presidents wrestlers — along with Hunter Neely (Bentworth) and Jared Walker (South Fayette) — to qualify and give W&J its biggest group at nationals since 2014.

Heinle placed third at 149 pounds and rolled up a 4-1 record at regionals.

W&J placed 12th at regionals with 53.5 team points.

