Shenango shot putter Emma Callahan ranks 1st nationally in indoor season

Sunday, January 12, 2020 | 2:36 PM

Shenango sophomore Emma Callahan climbed to the top of the national shot put rankings this weekend.

Callahan won the Youngstown State Open high school indoor meet Saturday with a 47-foot, 11-inch throw that ranked as the nation’s longest girls shot put distance this season, according to Milesplit.com stats.

Three three of the top four girls shot put distances in the country this winter are owned by Pennsylvania throwers. Callahan’s winning distance was a quarter-inch better than the mark Maria Deaviz of Souderton (47-10¾) threw Dec. 13.

Keayla Dove of Katy, Texas, ranks third (46-6¾) and Meaghan Toscano of Germantown Academy is fourth (45-1¾).

Callahan was the WPIAL Class AA runner-up as a freshman and placed fifth at states last spring. Saturday’s throw bettered last season’s personal best by more than six feet (41-5½), a mark she’s now topped twice this winter.

She threw 44-10 to win the Tri-State Track Coaches Association indoor meet Jan. 4 at Edinboro.

Callahan also won the girls weight throw event Saturday at Youngstown State. Also winning events at YSU were Mars’ Carsyn Hetzler (girls triple jump) and Drew Schlegel (boys long jump), Shenango’s Carmen Medvit (girls 3,200) and Shaler’s Cam Mbalo (boys triple jump).

I thought I felt and heard something coming out of NE Ohio today. It was the new US#1 bomb from Shenango’s Emma Callahan. Her 47-11 heave is a new PR by more than 3 feet and a facility record by more than a foot. She is a super sophomore! @PennTrackXC @milesplit @OHMileSplit pic.twitter.com/J6O4dXHvJ1 — Phil Grove (@oldschooltrack) January 11, 2020

