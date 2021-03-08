Sidelined for almost 2 years, WPIAL spring sports teams return to practice

Monday, March 8, 2021 | 7:18 PM

Sidelined for almost two full years, WPIAL spring sports teams returned to practice Monday after having their schedules canceled by coronavirus restrictions a year ago.

Teams in baseball, softball, lacrosse, volleyball and track were permitted to begin formal practice Monday. To accommodate potential pandemic-related schedule changes, the PIAA decided teams must complete 10 practices, down from the usual 15, before the start of the season.

The first day for games in spring sports is set for March 26.

WPIAL playoffs in baseball, softball and lacrosse are scheduled to begin the week of May 17. The baseball finals are set for June 1-2, softball for June 3 and lacrosse for May 26-27.

Volleyball playoffs are scheduled to begin May 18 with the finals to follow on May 27.

Boys tennis tournament action begins with section singles April 7.

For track, the WPIAL team finals are scheduled for May 12 with the individuals finals to follow May 20.

