Sites announced for PIAA baseball quarterfinals

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 | 2:27 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review West Mifflin’s Jake Walker turns a double play over Somerset’s Spencer Marteeny during their PIAA Class 4A first round state playoff game on Monday, June 6, 2022, at West Mifflin High School.

It was a rough start to the PIAA baseball postseason for several WPIAL champions.

However, thanks to success from some of the other district teams, it turned out to be more of a split decision.

Now, nine teams are moving on to the second round on the Path to Penn State.

Four of the 10 district teams eliminated Monday in the state baseball playoffs were newly minted 2022 WPIAL champions. The Class 3A and A district reps were a combined 0-6.

The PIAA has released the sites and times for the quarterfinals Thursday. Here is the schedule for the remaining district teams.

Class 6A

Upper St. Clair vs. Warwick at Mt. Aloysius College in Cresson at noon

Class 5A

Bethel Park vs. West Allegheny at Washington & Jefferson Sports Complex in Washington at 2 p.m.

Class 4A

Laurel Highlands vs. West Mifflin at Latrobe at 4 p.m.

Montour vs. East Pennsboro at Mt. Aloysius College in Cresson at 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Neshannock vs. Riverside at Seneca Valley at 3:30 p.m.

Burgettstown vs. Redbank Valley at Slippery Rock University at 3:30 p.m.

