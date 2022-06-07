Sites announced for PIAA baseball quarterfinals
By:
Tuesday, June 7, 2022 | 2:27 PM
It was a rough start to the PIAA baseball postseason for several WPIAL champions.
However, thanks to success from some of the other district teams, it turned out to be more of a split decision.
Now, nine teams are moving on to the second round on the Path to Penn State.
Four of the 10 district teams eliminated Monday in the state baseball playoffs were newly minted 2022 WPIAL champions. The Class 3A and A district reps were a combined 0-6.
The PIAA has released the sites and times for the quarterfinals Thursday. Here is the schedule for the remaining district teams.
Class 6A
Upper St. Clair vs. Warwick at Mt. Aloysius College in Cresson at noon
Class 5A
Bethel Park vs. West Allegheny at Washington & Jefferson Sports Complex in Washington at 2 p.m.
Class 4A
Laurel Highlands vs. West Mifflin at Latrobe at 4 p.m.
Montour vs. East Pennsboro at Mt. Aloysius College in Cresson at 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Neshannock vs. Riverside at Seneca Valley at 3:30 p.m.
Burgettstown vs. Redbank Valley at Slippery Rock University at 3:30 p.m.
Tags: Bethel Park, Burgettstown, Laurel Highlands, Montour, Neshannock, Riverside, Upper St. Clair, West Allegheny, West Mifflin
More Baseball• High school roundup for June 6, 2022: Griffaton leads WPIAL champion West Mifflin to 1st-round win
• WPIAL champion West Allegheny avoids 1st-round trap, blanks Thomas Jefferson
• Don’t blame ‘WPIAL hangover’ for this PIAA 1st-round loss, says Mt. Lebanon coach
• Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Ligonier Valley’s Grant Dowden
• What to watch for in the WPIAL: Monday, June 6, 2022