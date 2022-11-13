Sites set for PIAA soccer semifinals; 7 WPIAL teams still in hunt for state title

By:

Sunday, November 13, 2022 | 12:07 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon head coach Billy Pfeiffer celebrates with the Tigers after defeating Mars, 1-0, in the WPIAL Class 3A championship game on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Highmark Stadium.

Seven teams from the WPIAL remain in the hunt for state soccer titles.

They will continue postseason runs Tuesday in the PIAA semifinals.

The most notable girls matchup for local fans is a WPIAL finals rematch between Moon (22-0) and Mars (19-1).

The teams will play at 6:30 p.m. at North Allegheny.

In the title match at Highmark Stadium, Moon edged Mars, 1-0, to end the Fightin’ Planets’ 80-game unbeaten streak.

Mars has won the last three state titles. Moon was the 4A state champion last season.

In the Class A girls bracket, another all-WPIAL semifinal features district champion Freedom (19-4) going against Greensburg Central Catholic (15-5) at 6 p.m. at Gateway.

Freedom beat GCC in overtime, 4-3, in the WPIAL semifinals.

Other WPIAL teams still in the state title chase are the Seneca Valley (4A) and Winchester Thurston (A) boys. All semifinals sites for the East and West “finals” were announced Sunday morning.

They are as follows:

Boys

Class 4A

7-2 Seneca Valley (20-1-1) vs. 1-2 Conestoga (19-4), 8 p.m. Tuesday at Chambersburg High School

1-1 Lower Marion (22-1) vs. 12-1 Parkland (18-1-1), 7 p.m. Tuesday at Spring-Ford High School

Class 3A

3-1 Hershey (20-3) vs. 10-1 Cathedral Prep (18-1-1), 6 p.m. Tuesday at Price Field Westmont Elementary, Johnstown

1-1 Springfield Township (20-3) vs. 1-2 Phoenixville (20-2-1), 5 p.m. Tuesday at Spring-Ford High School

Class 2A

11-1 Northwestern Lehigh (24-1) vs. 4-1 Lewisburg (20-1-1), 6 p.m. Tuesday at North Schuylkill High School, 6 p.m.

3-2 Lancaster Catholic (16-5-2) vs. 10-1 Mercyhurst Prep (18-3-1), 5 p.m. Tuesday at Somerset High School

Class A

1-Faith Christian (19-3) vs. 11-1 Moravian Academy (17-5), 7 p.m. Tuesday at Whitehall High School

5-1 McConnellsburg (20-1) vs. 7-1 Winchester Thurston (18-2-1), 7 p.m. Tuesday at Somerset High School

Girls

Class 4A

1-1 Neshaminy (22-0-2) vs. 1-5 Pennridge (22-2), 6 p.m. Tuesday at Souderton Area High School

1-6 Owen J. Roberts (19-6) vs. 3-2 Central Dauphin (20-2-1), 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hamburg Area High School

Class 3A

1-1 Upper Perkiomen (22-0-1) vs. 3-2 Greencastle-Antrim (21-2-1), 6 p.m. Tuesday at Northeastern High School

7-2 Mars (19-1) vs. 7-1 Moon (22-0), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at North Allegheny High School

Class 2A

3-1 Wyomissing (21-1) vs. 4-1 Central Columbia (23-0), 7 p.m. Tuesday at Tulephocken High School

7-2 Mt. Pleasant (21-2) vs. 10-2 General McLane (15-5-1), 7 p.m. Tuesday at Slippery Rock High School

Class A

4-2 Southern Columbia (16-6-1) vs. 4-1 South Williamsport (19-4), 6 p.m. Tuesday at Milton High School

7-1 Freedom (19-4) vs. 7-3 Greensburg Central Catholic (15-5), 6 p.m. Tuesday at Gateway High School

The eight championship games will be played Friday and Saturday at Eagle View Middle School in Mechanicsburg, a big change from traditional host HersheyPark Stadium.

Hers is the schedule for the finals:

Boys

4A: 7 p.m. Saturday

3A: 7 p.m. Friday

2A: 1 p.m. Saturday

A: 1 p.m. Friday

Girls

4A: 4 p.m. Saturday

3A: 4 p.m. Friday

2A: 10 a.m. Saturday

A: 10 a.m. Friday

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Freedom, Greensburg C.C., Mars, Moon, Mt. Pleasant, Seneca Valley, Winchester Thurston