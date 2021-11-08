TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

Sites, times announced for PIAA girls volleyball tournament

By:
Sunday, November 7, 2021 | 10:09 PM

The North Allegheny girls volleyball team will begin its quest for a fifth consecutive state title at home Tuesday.

The PIAA on Sunday revealed brackets for the upcoming state tournament, which includes a dozen WPIAL teams in the four classifications. All first-round games are Tuesday.

North Allegheny, a four-time defending PIAA Class 4A champion, will host State College at 6 p.m.

The Class 3A bracket has an all-WPIAL matchup with Plum visiting WPIAL champion Freeport at 7 p.m. Also playing their opener at home are WPIAL champions North Catholic and Bishop Canevin.

The four-round tournaments conclude Nov. 20 with four championship games at Cumberland Valley.

• • •

PIAA playoffs

Tuesday’s games

Class 4A

Wilson at Bishop Shanahan, 7 p.m.; Garnet Valley at Archbishop Carroll, 3:30 p.m.; Cumberland Valley at Delaware Valley, 5:30 p.m.; Downingtown West at Parkland, 6 p.m.; Unionville at Hempfield (District 3), 7 p.m.; Shaler at McDowell, 6 p.m.; Elizabethtown at Council Rock North, 7 p.m.; State College at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Archbishop Wood at Spring Grove, 6 p.m.; Carver Engineering & Science at Pope John Paul II, 7 p.m.; York Suburban at Cardinal O’Hara, 7 p.m.; Berwick at Bethlehem Catholic, 5 p.m.; Twin Valley at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m.; Plum at Freeport, 7 p.m.; Hampton at DuBois, 6:30 p.m.; Armstrong at Conneaut, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Central Cambria at Trinity (District 3), 6 p.m.; Tacony Charter at New Hope-Solebury, 7:30 p.m.; Allentown Central Catholic at Conwell Egan, 6 p.m.; Holy Redeemer at Wyalusing, 5:30 p.m.; Corry at North Catholic, 6 p.m.; Keystone at Bedford, 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at Harbor Creek, 6 p.m.; Avonworth at Philipsburg-Osceola, 6 p.m.

Class A

Lititz Christian vs. Sacred Heart Academy at Cardinal O’Hara, 5 p.m.; Canton at Blue Ridge, 5:30 p.m.; Covenant Christian at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.; Oswayo Valley at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.; Homer-Center at Cochranton, 6 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Bishop Guilfoyle, 7 p.m.; California at Clarion, 6:30 p.m.

Bye: Marian Catholic

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

More High School Volleyball

Pine-Richland volleyball team makes strong statement in playoff loss
Plum girls volleyball turns attention to PIAA playoffs
Penn-Trafford looks to continue to build after successful season
North Allegheny beats rival Shaler in instant classic to take 8th WPIAL volleyball title
Freeport beats section rival Hampton to win its 6th WPIAL volleyball championship

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me