Sites, times announced for PIAA girls volleyball tournament

Sunday, November 7, 2021 | 10:09 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Mia Tuman defends a shot against Shaler’s Mia Schubert and Cabndace Kozej (85) during the WPIAL 4-A Volleyball Championship on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at Robert Morris UPMC Center.

The North Allegheny girls volleyball team will begin its quest for a fifth consecutive state title at home Tuesday.

The PIAA on Sunday revealed brackets for the upcoming state tournament, which includes a dozen WPIAL teams in the four classifications. All first-round games are Tuesday.

North Allegheny, a four-time defending PIAA Class 4A champion, will host State College at 6 p.m.

The Class 3A bracket has an all-WPIAL matchup with Plum visiting WPIAL champion Freeport at 7 p.m. Also playing their opener at home are WPIAL champions North Catholic and Bishop Canevin.

The four-round tournaments conclude Nov. 20 with four championship games at Cumberland Valley.

PIAA playoffs

Tuesday’s games

Class 4A

Wilson at Bishop Shanahan, 7 p.m.; Garnet Valley at Archbishop Carroll, 3:30 p.m.; Cumberland Valley at Delaware Valley, 5:30 p.m.; Downingtown West at Parkland, 6 p.m.; Unionville at Hempfield (District 3), 7 p.m.; Shaler at McDowell, 6 p.m.; Elizabethtown at Council Rock North, 7 p.m.; State College at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Archbishop Wood at Spring Grove, 6 p.m.; Carver Engineering & Science at Pope John Paul II, 7 p.m.; York Suburban at Cardinal O’Hara, 7 p.m.; Berwick at Bethlehem Catholic, 5 p.m.; Twin Valley at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m.; Plum at Freeport, 7 p.m.; Hampton at DuBois, 6:30 p.m.; Armstrong at Conneaut, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Central Cambria at Trinity (District 3), 6 p.m.; Tacony Charter at New Hope-Solebury, 7:30 p.m.; Allentown Central Catholic at Conwell Egan, 6 p.m.; Holy Redeemer at Wyalusing, 5:30 p.m.; Corry at North Catholic, 6 p.m.; Keystone at Bedford, 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at Harbor Creek, 6 p.m.; Avonworth at Philipsburg-Osceola, 6 p.m.

Class A

Lititz Christian vs. Sacred Heart Academy at Cardinal O’Hara, 5 p.m.; Canton at Blue Ridge, 5:30 p.m.; Covenant Christian at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.; Oswayo Valley at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.; Homer-Center at Cochranton, 6 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Bishop Guilfoyle, 7 p.m.; California at Clarion, 6:30 p.m.

Bye: Marian Catholic

