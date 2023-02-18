Small School East-West all-star game roster includes 16 from WPIAL, City League

By:

Saturday, February 18, 2023 | 10:45 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Steel Valley’s Greg Smith c elebrates his sack during the WPIAL Class 2A championship game against Beaver Falls on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Acrisure Stadium. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Leechburg’s Braylan Lovelace stretches the ball into the end zone ahead of Clairton’s Taris Wooding in the fourth quarter Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at Neil C. Brown Stadium. Previous Next

Pitt recruit Braylan Lovelace of Leechburg and future Miami (Ohio) lineman Greg Smith of Steel Valley were among 16 WPIAL and City League players selected for the Small School East-West all-star game this year.

The roster was announced Saturday.

The East-West event consists of two games May 21 at Bishop McDevitt in Harrisburg. The small school game for Class A-3A players starts at noon, with a big school game at 5 p.m for classes 4A-6A.

Two WPIAL schools had three players apiece picked for the small school West roster. Greensburg Central Catholic’s Ryan Kimmell, Nate Dlugos and Amari Mack were each selected, along with Bishop Canevin’s Xavier Nelson, Nico Margittai and Keyshawn McCaskill.

Also chosen were Westinghouse’s Khalil Taylor, Elizabeth Forward’s Zach Boyd, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart’s Ryan Farrell and Ziggy McIntosh, Beaver’s Omari Smith, Beaver Falls’ Trey Singleton and Belle Vernon’s Steve Macheska and Parker Jewell.

Small School West roster

Pos., Name, School

QB, Garrett Harrold, Penn Cambria

QB, Jeff Hoenstine, Central Martinsburg

RB, Khalil Taylor, Westinghouse

RB, Davion Hill, Loyalsock

TE/HB, Ross Gampe, Tyrone Area

WR, Zach Boyd, Elizabeth Forward

WR, Xavier Nelson, Bishop Canevin

WR, Grayden Lewis, Richland

WR, John Sabo, Slippery Rock

OL, Greg Smith, Steel Valley

OL, Ryan Farrell, OLSH

OL, Ian Hornberger, Loyalsock

OL, Omari Smith, Beaver

OL, Nico Margittai, Bishop Canevin

OL, Luke Scarton, Portage

OL, Kieran Jodon, Bald Eagle Area

ATH, Trey Singleton, Beaver Falls

DT, Steve Macheska, Belle Vernon

DT, Alan McAllister, Warren

DT, Mason Raymond, Penn Cambria

DE, Dominic Bifano, Windber

DE, Lucas Whittaker, Mifflinburg

DE, Ryan Kimmel, Greensburg Central Catholic

ILB, Blake Klosky, Windber

ILB, Parker Jewell, Belle Vernon

OLB, Braylan Lovelace, Leechburg

OLB, Keyshawn McCaskill, Bishop Canevin

S, Ziggy McIntosh, OLSH

S, Gavin Eckley, Bald Eagle Area

CB, Maxwell Washington, Bedford

CB, Nate Dlugos, Greensburg Central Catholic

CB, Amari Mack, Greensburg Central Catholic

CB, Tanner Trybus, Cambria Heights

K/P, Collin Yeatts, Northern Bedford

K/P, Sam Sheppard, Bedford

LS, Carsen Rupp, Redbank Valley

Head coach

Todd Silfies, Kane Area

Assistant coaches

Bob Boden, West Perry

Matt Grohal, Windber

Sam Shutty, Northern Cambria

Jason Fazekas, Mt. Pleasant

Davey Eggleton, Central Clarion

Small School East roster

Pos., Name, School

QB, Xander Menapace, Hamburg

QB, Nick Frame, Northern Lehigh

RB, Ty-Brown, Stauffer, Danville

RB, Pierce Mason, Hamburg

ATH, Izaiah Ramos, Northern Lehigh

ATH, Matthew Scicchitano, Mt. Carmel

WR, Carson Persing, Danville

WR, Garrett Varano, Mt. Carmel

WR, Cade Christopher, Northwestern Lehigh

WR, Daniel Lucykanish, Palmerton

OL, Chris Treshock, Southern Columbia

OL, Declan Aikens, Danville

OL, Kendrick Eure, Notre Dame Green Pond

OL, Steven Davis, North Schuylkill

OL, Justis Troutman, Tri-Valley

OL, Nicholas Nestico, Mt. Carmel

OL, Evan Strand, Notre Dame Green Pond

DT, David Sanchez, Mahanoy Area

DT, Louis Frye, Mahanoy Area

DT, Jayden Krempasky, Northern Lehigh

DE, Charles Sheppard, Hamburg

DE, AJ Jimenez, Northern Lehigh

DE, Eziriah Hite, Williams Valley

ILB, Samuel Hobbs, Neumann Gorretti

ILB, Mason Raup, Danville

OLB, Ethan Karpowich, Northern Lehigh

OLB, Wes Barnes, Southern Columbia

DB, Daquan McGraw, Steelton-Highspire

DB, Bamm Appleby, Steelton-Highspire

DB, Brock Polinsky, Minersville

RB/DB, Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic

S, Nick Frame, Northern Lehigh

S, Michael Farronato, Mt. Carmel

K/P, Ian Levering, Wyomissing

K/P, Andrew Kurtas, Berks Catholic

LS, Brock Kistler, Wyomissing

Head coach

Matt Gingrich, Annville-Cleona

Assistant coaches

Stan Yanoski, Mid Valley

Matt Hoffert, Hamburg

Andy Cerco, Salisbury

Paul Babinsky, Mahanoy

Mike Kogut, Bloomsburg

Tags: Beaver, Beaver Falls, Belle Vernon, Bishop Canevin, Elizabeth Forward, Greensburg C.C., Leechburg, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Steel Valley