Small School East-West all-star game roster includes 16 from WPIAL, City League
By:
Saturday, February 18, 2023 | 10:45 AM
Pitt recruit Braylan Lovelace of Leechburg and future Miami (Ohio) lineman Greg Smith of Steel Valley were among 16 WPIAL and City League players selected for the Small School East-West all-star game this year.
The roster was announced Saturday.
The East-West event consists of two games May 21 at Bishop McDevitt in Harrisburg. The small school game for Class A-3A players starts at noon, with a big school game at 5 p.m for classes 4A-6A.
Two WPIAL schools had three players apiece picked for the small school West roster. Greensburg Central Catholic’s Ryan Kimmell, Nate Dlugos and Amari Mack were each selected, along with Bishop Canevin’s Xavier Nelson, Nico Margittai and Keyshawn McCaskill.
Also chosen were Westinghouse’s Khalil Taylor, Elizabeth Forward’s Zach Boyd, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart’s Ryan Farrell and Ziggy McIntosh, Beaver’s Omari Smith, Beaver Falls’ Trey Singleton and Belle Vernon’s Steve Macheska and Parker Jewell.
Small School West roster
Pos., Name, School
QB, Garrett Harrold, Penn Cambria
QB, Jeff Hoenstine, Central Martinsburg
RB, Khalil Taylor, Westinghouse
RB, Davion Hill, Loyalsock
TE/HB, Ross Gampe, Tyrone Area
WR, Zach Boyd, Elizabeth Forward
WR, Xavier Nelson, Bishop Canevin
WR, Grayden Lewis, Richland
WR, John Sabo, Slippery Rock
OL, Greg Smith, Steel Valley
OL, Ryan Farrell, OLSH
OL, Ian Hornberger, Loyalsock
OL, Omari Smith, Beaver
OL, Nico Margittai, Bishop Canevin
OL, Luke Scarton, Portage
OL, Kieran Jodon, Bald Eagle Area
ATH, Trey Singleton, Beaver Falls
DT, Steve Macheska, Belle Vernon
DT, Alan McAllister, Warren
DT, Mason Raymond, Penn Cambria
DE, Dominic Bifano, Windber
DE, Lucas Whittaker, Mifflinburg
DE, Ryan Kimmel, Greensburg Central Catholic
ILB, Blake Klosky, Windber
ILB, Parker Jewell, Belle Vernon
OLB, Braylan Lovelace, Leechburg
OLB, Keyshawn McCaskill, Bishop Canevin
S, Ziggy McIntosh, OLSH
S, Gavin Eckley, Bald Eagle Area
CB, Maxwell Washington, Bedford
CB, Nate Dlugos, Greensburg Central Catholic
CB, Amari Mack, Greensburg Central Catholic
CB, Tanner Trybus, Cambria Heights
K/P, Collin Yeatts, Northern Bedford
K/P, Sam Sheppard, Bedford
LS, Carsen Rupp, Redbank Valley
Head coach
Todd Silfies, Kane Area
Assistant coaches
Bob Boden, West Perry
Matt Grohal, Windber
Sam Shutty, Northern Cambria
Jason Fazekas, Mt. Pleasant
Davey Eggleton, Central Clarion
Small School East roster
Pos., Name, School
QB, Xander Menapace, Hamburg
QB, Nick Frame, Northern Lehigh
RB, Ty-Brown, Stauffer, Danville
RB, Pierce Mason, Hamburg
ATH, Izaiah Ramos, Northern Lehigh
ATH, Matthew Scicchitano, Mt. Carmel
WR, Carson Persing, Danville
WR, Garrett Varano, Mt. Carmel
WR, Cade Christopher, Northwestern Lehigh
WR, Daniel Lucykanish, Palmerton
OL, Chris Treshock, Southern Columbia
OL, Declan Aikens, Danville
OL, Kendrick Eure, Notre Dame Green Pond
OL, Steven Davis, North Schuylkill
OL, Justis Troutman, Tri-Valley
OL, Nicholas Nestico, Mt. Carmel
OL, Evan Strand, Notre Dame Green Pond
DT, David Sanchez, Mahanoy Area
DT, Louis Frye, Mahanoy Area
DT, Jayden Krempasky, Northern Lehigh
DE, Charles Sheppard, Hamburg
DE, AJ Jimenez, Northern Lehigh
DE, Eziriah Hite, Williams Valley
ILB, Samuel Hobbs, Neumann Gorretti
ILB, Mason Raup, Danville
OLB, Ethan Karpowich, Northern Lehigh
OLB, Wes Barnes, Southern Columbia
DB, Daquan McGraw, Steelton-Highspire
DB, Bamm Appleby, Steelton-Highspire
DB, Brock Polinsky, Minersville
RB/DB, Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic
S, Nick Frame, Northern Lehigh
S, Michael Farronato, Mt. Carmel
K/P, Ian Levering, Wyomissing
K/P, Andrew Kurtas, Berks Catholic
LS, Brock Kistler, Wyomissing
Head coach
Matt Gingrich, Annville-Cleona
Assistant coaches
Stan Yanoski, Mid Valley
Matt Hoffert, Hamburg
Andy Cerco, Salisbury
Paul Babinsky, Mahanoy
Mike Kogut, Bloomsburg
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Beaver, Beaver Falls, Belle Vernon, Bishop Canevin, Elizabeth Forward, Greensburg C.C., Leechburg, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Steel Valley
More High School Football• 22 WPIAL football players picked for Big School East-West all-star game
• North Hills ‘workhorse’ to play college ball at Cal (Pa.)
• 13 WPIAL, City League players chosen for 2023 Big 33 Football Classic
• Plum hires former Mars football coach, athletic director Scott Heinauer as interim AD
• Central Catholic junior defensive end Ty Yuhas verbally commits to Pitt