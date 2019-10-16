Soccer brackets and girls team tennis finals highlight Wednesday in the WPIAL

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 | 11:32 PM

The end game for all district soccer teams is reaching Station Square in Pittsburgh and Highmark Stadium, the site of the WPIAL soccer championships Nov. 2.

The postseason path begins with the release of the playoff brackets on Wednesday.

You can find out the breakdown of the brackets for both the boys and girls playoffs by watching the WPIAL Soccer Playoff Pairings Show at TribHSSN.TribLive.com starting at noon.

All eight 2018 WPIAL champions are poised to defend their crowns.

On the boys side, Seneca Valley (AAAA), Franklin Regional (AAA), Shady Side Academy (AA) and Avonworth (A) are searching for more gold. Shady Side Academy is hoping for a third straight district title.

For the girls, Seneca Valley (AAAA), Oakland Catholic (AAA), South Park (AA) and Freedom (A) will be shooting for a second consecutive championship.

New champ to be crowned

The finalists are set for the 2019 WPIAL girls team tennis championship matches on Wednesday afternoon at North Allegheny.

Fox Chapel faces Peters Township in the AAA finals.

Top-seed Peters Township ended North Allegheny’s six-year reign with a semifinals victory. The Indians are going for their third championship and first since 2012.

Fox Chapel has won two district titles and will be searching for their first championship in 15 years.

AA rematch

In the AA girls team tennis finals, top-seed Sewickley Academy squares off against Knoch for a second straight year.

Knoch searches for its first district title when it faces two-time defending champion Sewickley Academy.

A year ago, the Panthers beat the Knights 4-1 for the repeat title.

The Panthers are serving for their seventh championship, all of them coming in the last 12 years.

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

