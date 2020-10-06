Soccer community remembers ‘Moe’ Rosensteel

By:
Tuesday, October 6, 2020 | 5:56 PM

They will always remember “Moe.”

The WPIAL and local soccer community took time Tuesday to again honor the late Kaitlyn “Moe” Rosensteel, a former Ringgold and travel soccer standout and West Virginia Wesleyan recruit who was killed by a lightning strike — along with Greensburg Central Catholic baseball player Brendan McGowan — in June 2019 at Mammoth Park in Mt. Pleasant Township.

Oct. 6 would have been Rosensteel’s 20th birthday.

A number of local players and teams Tweeted about “Moe,” many of them wearing the familiar color purple that has become associated with the popular teen.

A 3 vs. 3 team that Rosensteel played for wore purple and orange as its colors, loosely based on her father’s fondness for the Pittsburgh Maulers, a 1984 United States Football League team that donned the colors.

Moe took to the team’s primary purple color and it stuck as part of her tributes.

Ringgold remembered Rosensteel at Monday’s home game against Greensburg Salem.

The Rosensteel family originally is from Monongahela, but they lived in North Huntingdon for eight years. Her father, Ed Rosensteel, used to be an assistant coach for the Greensburg Central Catholic girls soccer team and is active in the local circle scene.

He said he wants people to “live the way she lived” and is perpetually grateful for the outpouring of support his family has received since the tragedy.

“We are very fortunate to be surrounded by so many great people,” Ed Rosensteel said. “From Moe’s friends at Norwin, GCC and Ringgold, and from her soccer clubs friends at Beadling and Century, we have so many people who support us and are there for us to lean on.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

