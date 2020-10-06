Soccer community remembers ‘Moe’ Rosensteel

Tuesday, October 6, 2020 | 5:56 PM

Submitted Kaitlyn “Moe” Rosensteel

They will always remember “Moe.”

The WPIAL and local soccer community took time Tuesday to again honor the late Kaitlyn “Moe” Rosensteel, a former Ringgold and travel soccer standout and West Virginia Wesleyan recruit who was killed by a lightning strike — along with Greensburg Central Catholic baseball player Brendan McGowan — in June 2019 at Mammoth Park in Mt. Pleasant Township.

Oct. 6 would have been Rosensteel’s 20th birthday.

A number of local players and teams Tweeted about “Moe,” many of them wearing the familiar color purple that has become associated with the popular teen.

A 3 vs. 3 team that Rosensteel played for wore purple and orange as its colors, loosely based on her father’s fondness for the Pittsburgh Maulers, a 1984 United States Football League team that donned the colors.

Moe took to the team’s primary purple color and it stuck as part of her tributes.

I miss you everyday. I miss you just being you. The different ways you entered the house announcing you were home. If I said “let’s go” with no one knowing where, you were first to go saying, you know we are getting food. I miss hearing you simply say Ed. I ???? you HBD #moe86 pic.twitter.com/1Rh6Q7wDt4 — Ed Rosensteel (@edrosensteel) October 6, 2020

“Work hard in silence. Let success make the noise.” – Moe Rosensteel The positive example you set for all of us will live on forever. I only hope that I can work hard enough to honor your legacy. Happy Birthday Moe ???????? #Moe86 pic.twitter.com/1X5kWbVJUz — Ellie Coffield (@elliecoffield1) October 6, 2020

North Allegheny Girls Soccer is honored and humbled to wear purple in memory of Moe! ???????????????? #PFM86 #moe86 @edrosensteel pic.twitter.com/3k2ZgO8pxd — North Allegheny Girls Soccer (@nasoccergirls) October 6, 2020

Braylon wore purple today in memory of our sweet neighbor Moe Rosensteel #moe86 pic.twitter.com/2SgUuhsypX — Melanie Harris (@BraylonsMomm) October 6, 2020

‘Work hard in silence. Let success make the noise.’ Happy Heavenly Birthday Moe Moe. #Moe86 pic.twitter.com/lG7YiXYq8C — Keith Genicola (@KeithGenicola) October 6, 2020

Moe I will continue to practice and learn to play your song list so I can play for you every year. You inspire me everyday to be kind, helpful and smile. ???????? #moe86 pic.twitter.com/cdZUsO3qC4 — Ed Rosensteel (@edrosensteel) October 6, 2020

The Mars Planets are proud to post our Purple Pic for Moe! ????????#Moe86 #PFM86 @edrosensteel pic.twitter.com/QxerMGJwAV — Mars Girls Soccer (@marsgirlssoccer) October 6, 2020

Remember “Purple Pic for Moe” is Tuesday October 6th. @nasoccergirls 2019 WPIAL Champions. Not saying the purple pic helped, not saying it didn’t. #Moe86 #PFM86 #ALOHA pic.twitter.com/wBavG9FIV7 — Ed Rosensteel (@edrosensteel) October 2, 2020

The Lady Panthers celebrated the life of Moe #86 today at practice….wearing PURPLE PRE WRAP! HBD Moe????????????????@edrosensteel pic.twitter.com/3uo1Wa9awW — USCHS Soccer (@USCHSsoccer) October 7, 2020

Lady Rams wearing their purple today! Happy Birthday, Moe ????????⚽️ pic.twitter.com/v2UNlSp2KK — Lady Rams Soccer (@LadyRamsSoccer2) October 7, 2020

We all miss you Moe! HBD! pic.twitter.com/2ExcVuY22R — EF Lady Warriors Soc (@EFLadySoccer) October 6, 2020

Happy Birthday Moe! We are proud to wear purple today in honor of Moe Rosensteel!???? #Moe86 #PFM pic.twitter.com/GIuo8fZdrx — Duquesne Women's Soccer (@DuqWSoccer) October 7, 2020

October 6th, Purple Pic for Moe!

Wear your PURPLE and post with the hashtag #Moe86 pic.twitter.com/26c7zL5t69 — Ed Rosensteel (@edrosensteel) September 28, 2020

October 6th holds a special place in my heart because today we are honoring Moe. Moe was an extraordinary player, person, and presence, and she has inspired me and others in so many ways. I am honored to get to play for her every time I step on the field.????????#moe86 @edrosensteel — Sarah Schupansky (@sarahschupansky) October 6, 2020

Ringgold remembered Rosensteel at Monday’s home game against Greensburg Salem.

My family and I want to thank @LadyRamsSoccer2 @RinggoldRams for playing a great game in honor of Moe ???????? Danke Schoen! pic.twitter.com/n9YytbtklJ — Ed Rosensteel (@edrosensteel) October 6, 2020

The Rosensteel family originally is from Monongahela, but they lived in North Huntingdon for eight years. Her father, Ed Rosensteel, used to be an assistant coach for the Greensburg Central Catholic girls soccer team and is active in the local circle scene.

He said he wants people to “live the way she lived” and is perpetually grateful for the outpouring of support his family has received since the tragedy.

“We are very fortunate to be surrounded by so many great people,” Ed Rosensteel said. “From Moe’s friends at Norwin, GCC and Ringgold, and from her soccer clubs friends at Beadling and Century, we have so many people who support us and are there for us to lean on.”

