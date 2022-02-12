Soccer rivalry between Norwin, Penn-Trafford takes hit in realignment

By:

Saturday, February 12, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Riley Zimerman celebrates with Brendan Ash after Ash’s goal against Penn-Trafford on Sept. 24, 2020.

A longtime soccer rivalry was sideswiped by the new enrollment numbers for the PIAA’s next two-year cycle.

The ramifications will be felt from Turner Valley to the Bushy Run Soccer Complex.

Norwin and Penn-Trafford have been playing in the same section since the 1990s, but the girls and boys teams will be separated in 2022-23 and ‘23-24 because Penn-Trafford is dropping to Class 3A.

Now, the teams will have to schedule a nonsection game to face each other again.

“P-T will stay on our nonsection schedule,” Norwin boys coach Scott Schuchert said. “With my respect for their coach and being so close logistically, I don’t see things changing much. They have talent coming up. P-T will be relevant again in 3A.”

The Norwin and Penn-Trafford girls have split section titles year in and year out in 4A.

“I think that anytime a long-standing tradition ends, it’s a bit sad and disappointing,” Norwin girls coach Diane Metzger said. “Hopefully, we will continue to play them as a nonsection opponent and try to keep the rivalry alive. I think that the fierce rivalry adds a fun element to the games and the season.”

Another notable move with the enrollment changes involves Norwin football which is dropping from Class 6A to 5A. That could allow the Knights to compete on a more level plane with like programs, while cutting back on long bus rides.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Norwin