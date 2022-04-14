Softball teams maintain spots in latest Trib 10 power rankings; Beaver, Laurel baseball enter

Thursday, April 14, 2022 | 9:31 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Beaver second baseman Corbin Sevcik holds up the ball after tagging out Kiski Area’s Lebryn Smith during their game on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Hardy Field in Brighton.

You can call it staying power, or you can acknowledge that Mother Nature has not permitted enough WPIAL baseball or softball games to be played over the past week.

Whatever the case, the inaugural power rankings in district softball were so good, they remain unchanged into the second edition of the Trib 10.

Eight of the 10 teams are back in the baseball power rankings. While Franklin Regional and Riverside slipped out, Beaver and Laurel claimed their spots at Nos. 8 and 10, respectively.

Speaking of Beaver, the Bobcats’ softball team remains No. 1 while Bethel Park is still top-ranked in the baseball power rankings.

Here are the latest power rankings for 2022.

These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Baseball Trib 10

Team, record, previous

1. Bethel Park Black Hawks, 6-0, 1

2. West Allegheny Indians, 6-0, 3

3. North Allegheny Tigers, 5-1, 4

4. Butler Golden Tornado, 6-0, 5

5. Peters Township Indians, 6-0, 6

6. South Fayette Lions, 5-1, 2

7. Montour Spartans, 7-1, 7

8. Beaver Bobcats, 4-1, NR

9. Serra Catholic Eagles, 6-0, 9

10. Laurel Spartans, 6-0, NR

Out: Franklin Regional Panthers, Riverside Panthers

Softball Trib 10

1. Beaver Bobcats, 2-0, 1

2. Armstrong River Hawks, 5-0, 2

3. North Allegheny Tigers, 5-1, 3

4. Penn-Trafford Warriors, 7-0, 4

5. Hempfield Spartans, 4-0, 5

6. Laurel Spartans, 4-0, 6

7. Fox Chapel Foxes, 6-1, 7

8. Franklin Regional Panthers, 8-1, 8

9. Montour Spartans, 4-1, 9

10. Frazier Commodores, 4-0, 10

Out: None

