Sorry NFL fans, Chick’s Picks’ crystal ball is reserved for H.S. football prognosticating
Thursday, October 21, 2021 | 12:21 PM
Welcome to Week 8.
As a long-time local celebrity, it is not often that Chick’s Picks is star struck. This past weekend, however, was an exception.
Chick’s Picks was invited to take part in the Steelers halftime celebration honoring recent Hall of Fame inductees. All of her years of fame still did not prepare her for being in the presence of legends such at Troy Polamalu, Donnie Shell, Alan Faneca and coach Bill Cowher. Nonetheless, Chick’s Picks did her best to keep her cool.
Then, upon the conclusion of the ceremony, Chick’s Picks was summoned to a meeting room where there sat coach Mike Tomlin and his staff.
“Chick’s Picks,” Tomlin said. “We hear you’re the best in the business. We aren’t sure what to expect in this second half, so we’re hoping your crystal ball can shed some light on it for us.”
When Chick’s Picks thought that her hall of fame halftime experience couldn’t have gotten any more exciting, there she was being asked to help game plan with the coaching staff. Chick’s Picks responded, “Sorry Coach, this crystal ball is no good at NFL prognosticating. But I have some insight of my own that I’d be happy to share.”
A blank stare from Tomlin made it clear to Chick’s Picks that he was not interested in her two cents. Neither Chick’s Picks, nor her crystal ball could have predicted what ensued in that second half or overtime. Rest assured, though, the crystal ball is working just fine when it comes to high school predictions.
Chick’s Picks finished last week with a 51-10 (84%) record, bringing her season total to 359-127 (74%). Here are this week’s big games:
WPIAL Class 6A
No. 4 Seneca Valley Raiders (6-2) at No. 1 Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils (8-0)
The top-ranked Blue Devils host the Raiders in a Class 6A showdown Friday night. Mt. Lebanon remained perfect with a 35-7 rout of Norwin last week, while Seneca Valley rolled over Baldwin, 49-12. Veteran quarterback Joey Daniels leads the Mt. Lebanon offense, throwing for 1,157 yards and 17 touchdowns. Daniels’ favorite target, Eli Heidenreich, has racked up 710 yards and 13 touchdowns. Alex Tecza heads Blue Devils’ running game with 1,181 rushing yards and 14 scores. Raiders’ quarterback Graham Hancox has surpassed the 1,000-yard mark, and has tossed eight touchdown passes on the year. Luke Lawson and Brandon Ross have combined for 863 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Mt. Lebanon boasts both the top-ranked offense and defense in Class 6A, averaging 37.6 points per game and holding opponents to only 9.4. Both the Raiders and the Blue Devils have solidified their spots in the postseason, but the conference title is still up for grabs. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Blue Devils will be one step closer to staking their claim after this one…Mt. Lebanon over Seneca Valley.
WPIAL Class 5A
Bethel Park Black Hawks (5-3) at No. 1 Moon Tigers (8-0)
The Black Hawks take on the top-ranked Tigers in Allegheny Six Conference action Friday night. Bethel Park is coming off of a 38-8 victory over Peters Township last week, while Moon edged Upper St. Clair, 16-13. Bethel Park quarterback Max Blanc has passed for 1,172 yards and seven scores this season. Troy Volpatti has racked up 803 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns for the Black Hawks. Undefeated Moon is led by quarterback Tyler McGowan, who has thrown for 928 yards and seven touchdowns. Out of the backfield, Dylan Sleva has rushed for 660 yards and six scores. Both Bethel Park and Moon have already clinched playoff spots, but a share of the Allegheny Six Conference title is still up for the taking. When these two met last season, the Tigers ensured that the Black Hawks finish the year winless, handing them a 30-7 defeat. Chick’s Picks predicts a tougher test this time around, but the same result…Moon over Bethel Park.
WPIAL Class 4A
No. 2 Thomas Jefferson Jaguars (5-1) at No. 4 McKeesport Tigers (7-1)
Big Eight Conference play heats up when the Tigers take on the Jaguars in a battle between Top 5 teams Friday night. Last week, McKeesport routed Laurel Highlands, 42-7, while TJ rolled over Ringgold, 42-6. The Tigers’ only loss this season came to Canisius (N.Y.) in Week 3, 35-14. The Jaguars’ only blemish came to Belle Vernon, 28-21, in a Week 4 thriller. McKeesport relies heavily on the running game, led by Bobbie Boyd — one of the WPIAL’s best — who has rushed for 957 yards and nine touchdowns this season. Dual-threat quarterback Joe Leske leads the TJ offense, throwing for 624 yards and eight touchdowns, and rushing for a team-high 439 yards and 10 scores. Elias Lippencott and Connor Murga round out the running game for the Jaguars, combining for 703 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. McKeesport and TJ boast two of the top defenses in the WPIAL, holding opponents to only 10 points per game. Both the Tigers and the Jaguars have clinched playoff spots, but Big Eight Conference bragging rights are on the line. When these two met last season, McKeesport edged TJ, 20-14. Chick’s Picks predicts revenge for the Jaguars this time around…TJ over McKeesport.
WPIAL Class 3A
No. 2 North Catholic Trojans (8-0) at Freeport Yellowjackets (4-3)
The Yellowjackets host the Trojans in an Allegheny Seven Conference showdown Friday night. Freeport is coming off of a 42-9 victory over Burrell last week. North Catholic remained perfect with a 35-0 rout of Deer Lakes. The win marked the Trojans’ sixth shutout in eight games this season. Dual-threat quarterback Ben Lane leads the Yellowjackets, passing for 352 yards and rushing for a team-best 372 yards and six touchdowns. Joey Prentice captains a well-rounded Trojans offense, throwing for 814 yards and 10 touchdowns. Jack Fennell, Kyle Tipinski and Chase Arrington have combined for 825 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns. North Catholic features the top defense in the WPIAL, holding opponents to 31 points (3.9 points per game). Freeport is allowing 17 points per game. Both the Trojans and the Yellowjackets have secured their spots in the postseason. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Trojans, though, will be one step closer to an Allegheny Seven Conference title when this one is in the books…North Catholic over Freeport.
WPIAL Class 2A
Beaver Falls Tigers (4-3) at Neshannock Lancers (7-1)
Beaver Falls travels to take on Neshannock in Midwestern Conference action Friday night. The Tigers rolled over Freedom last week, 41-8, while the Lancers knocked off New Brighton, 40-27. Beaver Falls has been hot as of late, going 4-0 after starting the season 0-3. Jaren Brickner leads the Tigers with 1,327 passing yards and 13 touchdowns. Trey Singleton has been Brickner’s favorite target with 433 receiving yards and a team-high 10 touchdowns. Neshannock quarterback Kurt Sommerfield has thrown for 501 yards and seven touchdowns. Peyton Weaver leads the Lancers’ running game with 657 yards and 11 touchdowns. Neshannock also boasts a stingy defense that is allowing only 9.5 points per game. Both the Tigers and the Lancers are headed to the playoffs, but the Midwestern Conference title is still up for grabs. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Tigers continue to roll in this one…Beaver Falls over Neshannock.
WPIAL Class A
No. 5 Rochester Rams (5-2) at Shenango Wildcats (3-4)
The Wildcats host the Rams in a Big Seven Conference battle Friday night. Shenango held off OLSH last week, 14-7, while Rochester fell to No. 3 Cornell, 14-7. The Wildcats’ backfield duo of CJ Miller and Hunter Lively have combined for 1,086 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Sal Laure leads the Rams’ storied running game with 555 yards and eight scores. Rochester is also solid defensively, holding opponents to 8.6 points per game. Shenango has been outscored by its opponents, 134-151. Neither the Wildcats nor the Rams have clinched a playoff spot yet, but the winner of this one will punch their ticket. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Rams will have reason to celebrate when the clock hits zero in this one…Rochester over Shenango.
Here’s a look at the rest of this week’s games:
WPIAL CLASS 6A
Canon-McMillan over Norwin
North Allegheny over Hempfield
Central Catholic over Baldwin
WPIAL CLASS 5A
Allegheny Six Conference
Upper St. Clair over South Fayette
West Allegheny over Peters Township
Big East Conference
Gateway over Connellsville
Penn-Trafford over Franklin Regional
Woodland Hills over Latrobe
Northeast Conference
North Hills over Fox Chapel
Pine-Richland over Kiski Area
Penn Hills over Shaler
WPIAL CLASS 4A
Big Eight Conference
Laurel Highlands over Trinity
Ringgold over West Mifflin
Greater Allegheny Conference
Hampton over Knoch
Highlands over Greensburg Salem
Indiana over Mars
Armstrong over Plum
Parkway Conference
Aliquippa over Blackhawk
Beaver over Montour
New Castle over Chartiers Valley
WPIAL CLASS 3A
Allegheny Seven Conference
Burrell over Derry
East Allegheny over Valley
Interstate Conference
Yough over Brownsville
Elizabeth Forward over Southmoreland
Mt. Pleasant over South Park
Northwestern Six Conference
Central Valley over Avonworth
Keystone Oaks over Hopewell
Quaker Valley over Ambridge
Nonconference
South Allegheny over Deer Lakes
WPIAL CLASS 2A
Allegheny Conference
Ligonier Valley over Shady Side Academy
Steel Valley over Apollo-Ridge
Serra Catholic over Summit Academy
Century Conference
McGuffey over Beth-Center
Chartiers-Houston over Waynesburg
Washington over Frazier (forfeit)
Midwestern Conference
Laurel over Ellwood City
Freedom over Mohawk
New Brighton over Riverside
Three Rivers Conference
South Side over Seton LaSalle
Sto-Rox over Brentwood
Western Beaver over Carlynton
Nonconference
Albert Gallatin over Charleroi
WPIAL CLASS A
Big Seven Conference
Cornell over Fort Cherry
OLSH over Northgate
Burgettstown over Union
Eastern Conference
Clairton over Springdale
Greensburg Central Catholic over Jeannette
Leechburg over Imani Christian
Bishop Canevin over Riverview
Tri-County South Conference
Carmichaels over Avella
California over Monessen
West Greene over Jefferson-Morgan
Mapletown over Bentworth
CITY LEAGUE
Westinghouse over University Prep
Brashear over Allderdice
District 10
Butler over Franklin
