South Allegheny closes stadium with playoff-clinching win over Mt. Pleasant

By:

Friday, October 29, 2021 | 11:25 PM

Mitch Montani | For the Tribune-Review A view of Glassport Memorial Stadium before South Allegheny took on Mt. Pleasant on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.

The South Allegheny football program made history Friday night. In their final home game at Glassport Memorial Stadium, the Gladiators defeated the Mt. Pleasant Vikings, 21-7, getting into the WPIAL playoffs for the first time since 2012.

“We told them tonight we were making history no what,” coach Frank Cortazzo said. “We were going to be at Glassport Stadium for the last time and make it to the playoffs. We certainly did both of those things.”

It was a struggle for the Vikings, who had already clinched a playoff spot before the game. They were held to just seven total points, which didn’t come until the fourth quarter.

“The first half was not very good for us,” Vikings coach Jason Fazekas said. “Give them credit. They figured it out a little bit.”

The Gladiators had control throughout the majority of the game. This was mostly due to a relentless rushing attack, which accumulated about 300 yards on the ground.

“It’s beautiful,” Cortazzo said. “They just bought in. We just get the ball to the guys who are buying in. They play smashmouth football and grind it out.”

The ground attack was led by running back Kavan Markwood. The senior had 170 yards rushing on 19 carries, scoring two touchdowns. After finding the end zone on the first Gladiators drive of the game, his second score put South Allegheny up 21-0 in the fourth quarter.

“The kid is just tough,” Cortazzo said. “He gives it his all. He’s a great kid. He’s going to go on and play somewhere. He’s going to do good at the college level.”

Senior Akell Carrington scored the third Gladiators touchdown. He carried the ball 17 times for 83 yards.

The only Mt. Pleasant score came with 6:39 left in the game. Junior quarterback Tyler Reese scampered for a 20-yard touchdown. Though the Vikings began to apply pressure, they weren’t able to get any closer.

“We did play with a sense of urgency in the second half,” Fazekas said. “It was just a little bit too late.”

Despite the tough loss, Mt. Pleasant will still be playing football next week. The focus will now shift to correcting mistakes and preparing for the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.

“We’ll take a look at the tape tomorrow,” Fazekas said. “We’ll see what we have to do on Monday. We’ll just go back like we always do every week.”

The Gladiators will play their home games at their new stadium next to South Allegheny High School starting next season. Glassport Memorial Stadium, which opened in 1936, has hosted its final South Allegheny football game. For Cortazzo, the win gave the facility a proper sendoff.

“I grew up playing on this field,” Cortazzo said. “I never made it to the playoffs as a player. This is a great feeling to end it here at Glassport Stadium and move on to the playoffs.”

