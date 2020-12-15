South Allegheny’s Antonio Epps stays at home, picks Duquesne

Tuesday, December 15, 2020 | 4:56 PM

Ben Bamford | Mon Valley Independent South Allegheny’s Antonio Epps carries the ball against Yough on Sept. 25.

Since he was little, Antonio Epps always wanted to play college football at the Division 1 level.

Now, the dream has become a reality.

The South Allegheny two-way star announced Monday his commitment to play football at Duquesne University. The Dukes play football in Division 1’s FCS.

“They were my first offer and it’s home,” Epps said of the choice. “Getting the chance to play at home in front of friends and family is unbeatable.”

Epps chose the Dukes over offers from Richmond, Sacred Heart, Notre Dame College, Walsh, Lake Erie, Mercyhurst, Fairmont State, Shippensburg, Mount Union and Washington & Jefferson.

While Epps was an offensive juggernaut giving defenses fits in the WPIAL, he’ll play defense for Duquesne coach Jerry Schmitt.

“They really liked my tackling ability and my versatility to be used anywhere in the secondary, whether it was playing corner, safety or even coming down into the box as a hybrid,” Epps said.

Epps finished his career with 3,614 rushing yards and 57 total touchdowns. This past season, he finished with 1,215 yards on the ground and 22 total touchdowns.

He’s not just a football star for the Gladiators. Before the covid-19 shutdown last week, he was preparing to help guide the South Allegheny basketball team in search of a WPIAL title.

As successful as he was on both the gridiron and hardwood, Epps didn’t have an issue choosing which sport to play in college.

“As much as I love basketball, it honestly wasn’t as hard of a decision I thought it would be,” Epps said. “Coming into high school, I knew football would be the sport that gets me into college one day.

“With that being said, though, I definitely have to shout out the basketball team. We have our eyes on winning both the WPIAL and PIAA championships this year.”

Being a multi-sport athlete has paid off for Epps, and he thinks other athletes definitely benefit from the ability to play a variety of sports. Getting his education at South Allegheny has helped him as well.

“I’ve had a lot of coaches who coached or played at the D1 level, and I’ve had many people at South Allegheny help me maintain the college mindset,” he said.

While the pandemic has temporarily halted the basketball season, it affected his recruitment over the spring and summer as well. He was able to make it through and come to his college decision, though.

“It didn’t affect me. It affected everyone else in this process,” Epps said. “It prevented me from going on visits and seeing campuses, but I believe God does everything for a reason.”

Epps, the son of Vada Epps and Rachael Grzes of Liberty Borough, said he still knows he has some work to do to continue playing at a high level.

“My strengths are my play-making and tackling ability,” he said. “But I want to continue to work on my speed and agility.”

While he’s had plenty of accolades during his time with the Gladiators, his fondest memory came early on.

“During my freshman year, it was my first start and we were playing Steel Valley, the defending WPIAL and state champs. I was at corner and a fade pass was thrown on my side, and I went up and made a play and intercepted the pass. The receiver I was guarding is now a D1 athlete,” he said.

Epps wears his faith on his sleeve and gives thanks to God for helping guide him through his decision, the process and everything he does.

“I also have to thank my parents greatly,” he added. “Without both of their guidance and knowledge, I don’t think I would be where I am today. They’ve put everything aside for me to succeed.”

Epps said he’s planning to get to Duquesne and make an impact early on.

“I want to eventually get my degree and one day, God-willing, make an attempt to make it to the NFL,” he said. “I want to be remembered as one of Duquesne’s best.”

