South Fayette kicker Coe switches commitment as signing day nears

By: Chris Harlan

Monday, December 17, 2018 | 11:42 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, South Fayette's Ryan Coe kicks a field goal against Thomas Jefferson during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game on Nov. 17, 2018, at Heinz Field. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, South Fayette's Ryan Coe kicks a field goal against Thomas Jefferson during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game on Nov. 17, 2018, at Heinz Field. Previous Next

South Fayette’s Ryan Coe, a nationally ranked kicker, switched his college commitment Monday to Delaware.

The senior announced his decision on Twitter. Coe had committed to Temple in September.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound kicker and punter was a special teams star for South Fayette, which won the WPIAL Class 4A title this past season. He made 9 of 13 field goal attempts and 60 of 62 extra points

But his kickoffs were just as impactful.

Coe sent 70 of his 87 kickoffs into the end zone, a touchback rate of 80 percent that forced opponents to consistently start drives at the 20.

KohlsKicking.com, which runs a series of special teams camps, ranks him No. 21 overall nationally among senior kickers.

The early signing period for seniors starts Wednesday.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach Chris at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

Tags: South Fayette