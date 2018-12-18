South Fayette kicker Coe switches commitment as signing day nears
By: Chris Harlan
Monday, December 17, 2018 | 11:42 PM
South Fayette’s Ryan Coe, a nationally ranked kicker, switched his college commitment Monday to Delaware.
The senior announced his decision on Twitter. Coe had committed to Temple in September.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound kicker and punter was a special teams star for South Fayette, which won the WPIAL Class 4A title this past season. He made 9 of 13 field goal attempts and 60 of 62 extra points
But his kickoffs were just as impactful.
Coe sent 70 of his 87 kickoffs into the end zone, a touchback rate of 80 percent that forced opponents to consistently start drives at the 20.
KohlsKicking.com, which runs a series of special teams camps, ranks him No. 21 overall nationally among senior kickers.
The early signing period for seniors starts Wednesday.
Commited🔵💯🐔#BleedBlue302 pic.twitter.com/dXLxBGRyyp
— Ryan Coe (@RyanCoe34) December 18, 2018
