South Fayette QB Jamie Diven commits to West Liberty

Sunday, February 3, 2019 | 1:30 AM

South Fayette quarterback Jamie Diven, the WPIAL’s second-leading passer last season, committed Saturday to West Liberty.

Diven announced his decision on Twitter.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound senior threw for 3,211 yards and 45 touchdowns while leading the Lions to a WPIAL Class 4A title. Along with all-conference and all-state honors, Diven was picked as a Trib 25 selection.

As a first-year starter at South Fayette, he threw for multiple touchdowns in 13 of 14 games including three in the Lions’ 31-24 championship victory over Thomas Jefferson at Heinz Field.

West Liberty is an NCAA Division 2 program in West Virginia. The Hilltoppers compete in the Mountain East.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

