South Fayette QB Jamie Diven commits to West Liberty

By: Chris Harlan

Sunday, February 3, 2019 | 1:30 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, South Fayette quarterback Jamie Diven throws a pass to Charley Rossi for the winning touchdown during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game against Thomas Jefferson Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Heinz Field.

South Fayette quarterback Jamie Diven, the WPIAL’s second-leading passer last season, committed Saturday to West Liberty.

Diven announced his decision on Twitter.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound senior threw for 3,211 yards and 45 touchdowns while leading the Lions to a WPIAL Class 4A title. Along with all-conference and all-state honors, Diven was picked as a Trib 25 selection.

As a first-year starter at South Fayette, he threw for multiple touchdowns in 13 of 14 games including three in the Lions’ 31-24 championship victory over Thomas Jefferson at Heinz Field.

West Liberty is an NCAA Division 2 program in West Virginia. The Hilltoppers compete in the Mountain East.

Excited to announce that I’m committed to West Liberty University! Thank you to @rossisfcoach for guiding me through it all! Thank you to Coach Waialae and the rest of the staff for this opportunity‼️💯 @coach_dhopkins @coach_kellar pic.twitter.com/xE8DZPoMPE — Jamie Diven (@jamesdiven) February 3, 2019

Excited to receive my 1st offer from West Liberty University!! @rossisfcoach pic.twitter.com/egJ4NeiYnd — Jamie Diven (@jamesdiven) December 20, 2018

