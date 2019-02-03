South Fayette QB Jamie Diven commits to West Liberty
By: Chris Harlan
Sunday, February 3, 2019 | 1:30 AM
South Fayette quarterback Jamie Diven, the WPIAL’s second-leading passer last season, committed Saturday to West Liberty.
Diven announced his decision on Twitter.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound senior threw for 3,211 yards and 45 touchdowns while leading the Lions to a WPIAL Class 4A title. Along with all-conference and all-state honors, Diven was picked as a Trib 25 selection.
As a first-year starter at South Fayette, he threw for multiple touchdowns in 13 of 14 games including three in the Lions’ 31-24 championship victory over Thomas Jefferson at Heinz Field.
West Liberty is an NCAA Division 2 program in West Virginia. The Hilltoppers compete in the Mountain East.
Excited to announce that I’m committed to West Liberty University! Thank you to @rossisfcoach for guiding me through it all! Thank you to Coach Waialae and the rest of the staff for this opportunity‼️💯 @coach_dhopkins @coach_kellar pic.twitter.com/xE8DZPoMPE
— Jamie Diven (@jamesdiven) February 3, 2019
Excited to receive my 1st offer from West Liberty University!! @rossisfcoach pic.twitter.com/egJ4NeiYnd
— Jamie Diven (@jamesdiven) December 20, 2018
