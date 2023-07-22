South Fayette returns to top spot of Trib Cup standings with Class 5A win

Friday, July 21, 2023 | 4:24 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review South Fayette celebrates after beating Armstrong, 2-0, in the PIHL Class 2A Penguins Cup final March 21 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

For the fourth time, the South Fayette Lions are the kings of the 5A jungles.

The white and green machine used steady success and a couple of winter sports championship runs to win the Trib Cup in Class 5A by a comfortable margin.

The Trib Cup is a yearlong competition in 25 team sports to determine the top WPIAL sports program in each classification. It awards points for section or conference championships, district and state playoff berths and district and state championships and runner-up finishes.

South Fayette won three straight cups from 2014-2016 in Triple-A. This is the school’s first cup since expansion to six classifications.

The school registered points in 18 of the 25 sports, second most in 5A to Penn-Trafford’s points in 19 sports. The Warriors lacked deep postseason runs, winning one championship in field hockey.

Fox Chapel, Peters Township and Upper St. Clair garnered points in 17 sports this past school year.

The difference was two championship runs this past winter, one by the Lions girls basketball team that captured WPIAL gold for a second straight year and state silver.

The Lions hockey team made history, winning its first PIHL title and following it up by winning the Pennsylvania Cup crown.

South Fayette finished 115 points ahead of runner-up Peters Township. The Indians won gold in girls golf and ice hockey.

Pine-Richland finished in third place, 25 points out of the second spot.

Rounding out the Top 5 in 5A was five-time cup winner Mars in fourth place and riding the back of the baseball, softball and boys volleyball teams in an amazing spring, Shaler ended up in fifth place.

Final 2022-2023 HSSN Trib Cup standings in Class 5A:

1. South Fayette – 585

2. Peters Township – 470

3. Pine-Richland – 445

4. Mars – 410

5. Shaler – 370

6. Penn-Trafford – 350

7. Moon – 340

7. Upper St. Clair – 340

9. Fox Chapel – 325

10. Franklin Regional – 225

11. Bethel Park – 200

12. Plum – 185

13. Gateway – 175

14. Trinity – 170

15. Armstrong – 160

16. North Hills – 110

17. Penn Hills 100

18. Connellsville – 80

19. New Castle – 65

