South Fayette uses strong second half to defeat Blackhawk

By: Greg Finley

Friday, September 28, 2018 | 10:39 PM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review, Blackhawk's Marques Watson-Trent (23) rushes the ball during the Blackhawk's 21-0 loss against South Fayette on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review, South Fayette's Mike Trimbur (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during their 21-0 win over Blackhawk on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review, South Fayette's Andrew Franklin (24) rushes the ball during their 21-0 win over Blackhawk on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.

The South Fayette Lions were looking to take over first place in the Northwest 8 conference Friday night when they hosted the first place Blackhawk Cougars.

The Lions did just that as they defeated Blackhawk 21-0.

The game was scoreless at halftime as South Fayette quarterback Jamie Diven was just 2-9 for 38 yards passing.

In the second half, he rallied to finish with 200 yards and two touchdowns capping off a 238-yard performance in the win.

“As the quarterback you have a short memory, he kept his composure and made the throws he needed to make,” said head coach Joe Rossi.

The Cougars run heavy offense was held to just 166 yards on 44 attempts as the Lions defense never allowed Blackhawk to reach the red zone.

The scoring opened up in the third quarter after a Blackhawk punt, South Fayette’s first play of the drive was a 47-yard touchdown pass from Jamie Diven to wide receiver Mike Trimbur giving the Lions a 7-0 lead through three quarters.

In the fourth quarter South Fayette was lined up to go for it on fourth-and-1 but were able to make the Cougars defense jump offside making it first and goal on the 4.

On the very next play Trimbur fumbled an end around jet sweep that the Cougars would recover.

On that ensuing possession the Cougars gave the ball back to the Lions when Kenneth Gawley had the ball knocked loose and was recovered by the Lions. Just about a minute and a half later Diven completed his second touchdown of the game to Trimbur for 37 yards extending the lead 14-0 South Fayette.

The Lions put the game away with a 4-yard rushing touchdown from running back Andrew Franklin making it 21-0 South Fayette with just 1:15 to play in the game.

South Fayette made the adjustments they needed to offensively in the second half, but the Blackhawk Cougars were kept off the scoreboard all night.

“They controlled the tempo. That was a big thing for us – we wanted to control the tempo and we wanted to play our style. In the second half they played their style. With their high-powered offense, they have a lot of weapons on the field,” said first year Blackhawk head coach Zack Hayward.

Blackhawk was led by junior running back Marques Watson-Trent, who ran the ball 19 times for 88 yards.

South Fayette (5-1)(3-0) travels to Knoch next Friday and Blackhawk (5-1)(4-1) hosts New Castle.

Greg Finley is a freelance writer.

