South Fayette working toward Class 5A breakthrough

Tuesday, August 17, 2021 | 6:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Fayette head coach Joe Rossi talks with his line during practice on Aug. 16, 2021, in North Fayette.

In the 2002 WPIAL football season, South Fayette moved up from Class A to AA, finished 4-5 and missed the playoffs.

After 14 years and three WPIAL championships, the program made the big move from AA to 4A in 2016 with state expanding to six classifications.

That year, the Lions finished unbeaten in the regular season, but lost to New Castle in the WPIAL quarterfinals.

In both the 2003 and 2017 seasons, South Fayette improved by a combined four wins from the previous season.

Will they improve from their first season in 5A last year when they finished 4-4?

“We knew the adjustment from 4A to 5A in the Allegheny Six was going to be a tough one, and I was proud of the way we fought in each game,” South Fayette coach Joe Rossi said. “Our three losses in the regular season were close, hard-fought games. The playoff loss was to the state champs, who steamrolled everyone.”

If they are going to improve, the Lions will do so with a lot of new parts to the green machine.

“We only return a few guys who have starting experience,” Rossi said.

Only two starters on offense and four on defense return for the Lions this fall.

Senior Keon Johnson will lead the way on defense. He was an all-state defensive end as a junior last season.

Senior Connor Harcarik is a standout linebacker who is expected to spark the offense at wide receiver.

Sophomore Nate Deanes started on defense and is expected to share the running back duties with junior Christian Brandi.

One of the top kickers in Class 5A returns in senior Justin Caputo.

One new starter that seems set is at quarterback, where senior Landon Lutz will get the nod.

“Landon will take over as the QB, and we are excited about what he brings to the table,” Rossi said. “He is a big, strong kid who can throw and run as well.”

Lutz is excited about the opportunity to lead what is usually one of the top offenses in the district.

“I expect our offense to meet the standard that all of the South Fayette teams before us met, which is being fast, efficient and being able to put up points,” he said. “I have high expectations, and I feel I can add a whole new dynamic to the offense with my mobility and arm strength.”

Seniors Sam Rosato and Logan Yater will join Harcarik at wide receiver.

“All three have different skill sets but are effective,” Rossi said. “Michael Gimigliano will provide depth as well.”

Senior Jon Lesko is the only returning starter on the offensive line. Along with Keon Johnson, seniors Alex Hall, Paul Azoury, Ethan Knox, juniors Cam Rosinsky, Nate Spolnik and sophomore Tim Haviland will all push to start.

Since expansion, Class 5A has been extremely competitive with four champions in five years representing all three conferences.

“Five-A will be solid once again,” Rossi said. “The conference lost some star power with a lot of D1 players graduating, but many are returning as well. Every conference game was close in 2020 all the way around. No blowouts.”

While South Fayette is green in more ways than one, the expectations remain at a high level.

“The goal this year is to go out and compete for a section and WPIAL title,” Lutz said. “We are an inexperienced group at the varsity level, but a very athletic and football-smart group at the same time.”

South Fayette

Coach: Joe Rossi

2020 record: 4-4, 3-2 in Class 5A Allegheny Six Conference

All-time record: 497-378-39

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.27 at Montour, 7

9.3 West Mifflin, 7

9.10 at Thomas Jefferson, 7

9.17 Chartiers Valley, 7

9.24 Latrobe, 7

10.1 at Moon*, 7

10.8 Bethel Park*, 7

10.15 at West Allegheny*, 7

10.22 at Upper Saint Clair*, 7

10.29 Peters Township, 7

*Conference game

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: *Naman Alemada

126-213, 1,751 yards, 16 TDs

Rushing: *Shay Aitken

114-635, 4 TDs

Receiving: *Charley Rossi

49-727, 4 TDs

*Graduated

FAST FACTS

• Joe Rossi begins his 15th season as head coach at South Fayette with four WPIAL championships.

• South Fayette lost to eventual district and state champion Pine-Richland last year in its playoff opener. It was the first time the Lions hadn’t won at least one playoff game in a season since losing to New Castle in the first round of the 2016 Class 4A playoffs.

• Once a Class A school, South Fayette has successfully climbed the ladder in classification, winning WPIAL championships in Class AA (3 times) and in Class 4A. Last year was the Lions’ first season in Class 5A as they kept their football playoff streak alive at 12 years in a row.

• This is the 93rd season of South Fayette football, including preceding schools in the district.

