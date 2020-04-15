South Fayette wrestler Eli Brinsky commits to Clarion

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

South Fayette wrestler Eli Brinsky has committed to Clarion.

Brinsky, who had a 125-49 career record in high school, had a big senior season. He went 38-7, won a section title, finished third at WPIALs and took sixth in the state in Class AAA at 170 pounds.

Brinsky recorded his 100th career victory en route to winning the 170-pound title at the Tri-CADA tournament.

Brinsky is the second WPIAL wrestler to pick Clarion this month. Seneca Valley junior 138-pounder Chanz Shearer committed April 3.

Clarion, which wrestles in the MAC, went 10-6 in dual meets this season and qualified three wrestlers for the NCAA tournament.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review Assistant Sports Editor. You can contact Jonathan by email at jbombulie@triblive.com or via Twitter .

