South Fayette wrestler Eli Brinsky commits to Clarion
Tuesday, April 14, 2020 | 9:11 PM
South Fayette wrestler Eli Brinsky has committed to Clarion.
Brinsky, who had a 125-49 career record in high school, had a big senior season. He went 38-7, won a section title, finished third at WPIALs and took sixth in the state in Class AAA at 170 pounds.
Brinsky recorded his 100th career victory en route to winning the 170-pound title at the Tri-CADA tournament.
Brinsky is the second WPIAL wrestler to pick Clarion this month. Seneca Valley junior 138-pounder Chanz Shearer committed April 3.
Clarion, which wrestles in the MAC, went 10-6 in dual meets this season and qualified three wrestlers for the NCAA tournament.
Excited to announce my commitment to Clarion University! #WingsUp ???? pic.twitter.com/mO5z83mjkV
— Eli Brinsky (@elibrinsky) April 14, 2020
