South Fayette’s Diven, Blackhawk’s Watson-Trent top Northwest Eight honors

By: Chris Harlan

Sunday, November 25, 2018 | 8:33 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, South Fayette quarterback Jamie Diven throws a pass to Charley Rossi for the winning touchdown during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game against Thomas Jefferson Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Heinz Field.

Northwest Eight champion South Fayette earned nine first-team spots on the all-conference team including quarterback Jamie Diven, a 3,000-yard passer for the Lions.

Joining him were Mike Trimbur, Tom Elias, Ryan Coe, Ben Coyne and Ryan Kokoski. Trimber, Elias and Coe were named first-team on both offense and defense.

Diven and Blackhawk’s Marques Watson-Trent shared offensive MVP honors.

Montour’s George Padezanin was named the conference’s defensive MVP.

First-team offense

Jamie Diven, South Fayette, QB, sr.

Gino Mavero, Beaver, RB, sr.

Marques Watson-Trent, Blackhawk, RB, jr.

Johnny Crise, Highlands, WR, jr.

Mike Trimbur, South Fayette, WR, sr.

Devin Sams, New Castle, TE, sr.

Tyler Summers, Blackhawk, C, sr.

Josh Bartley, New Castle, C, sr.

Tom Elias, South Fayette, G, sr.

Cole Lassinger, Knoch, G, jr.

Kail Davidson, Blackhawk, G, jr.

George Padezanin, Montour, OT, jr.

Jordan Wright, Blackhawk, OT, sr.

Demetris McKnight, New Castle, athlete, jr.

Ryan Coe, South Fayette, K, sr.

Offensive MVP: Marques Watson-Trent, Blackhawk; Jamie Diven, South Fayette

First-team defense

Scott Fraser, Knoch, DB, jr.

Ryan Kokoski, South Fayette, DB, sr.

Mike Trimbur, South Fayette, DB, sr.

Marques Watson-Trent, Blackhawk, DB, jr.

Ryan Heckathorn, Blackhawk, OLB, jr.

Devin Sams, New Castle, OLB, sr.

Kail Davidson, Blackhawk, ILB, jr.

Noah Yates, Beaver, ILB, sr.

Noah Gillette, Highlands, ILB, sr.

Rocco Robinson, New Castle, DE, jr.

Ben Coyne, South Fayette, DE, sr.

George Padezanin, Montour, DT, jr.

Tom Elias, South Fayette, DT, sr.

Ryan Coe, South Fayette, P, sr.

Defensive MVP: George Padezanin, Montour

Coach of the Year: Zack Hayward, Blackhawk

