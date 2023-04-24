South Fayette’s Maddie Webber, Union coach Rob Nogay lead all-state girls basketball team

Monday, April 24, 2023 | 1:00 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Fayette’s Maddie Webber scores against Archbishop Wood during the PIAA Class 5A state championship game on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Giant Center in Hershey.

South Fayette senior Maddie Webber, a Villanova recruit who led the Lions to a WPIAL title and a PIAA runner-up finish this winter, was named the state’s Class 5A girls basketball player of the year by all-state voters.

Webber was one of 21 WPIAL athletes who earned all-state honors Monday in a vote of Pennsylvania sports writers, and Union’s Rob Nogay was named the coach of the year in Class A. Union went 23-6 while winning WPIAL and PIAA titles.

Webber was one of nine players from the WPIAL who earned first-team recognition. The others were North Allegheny’s Jasmine Timmerson, Peters Township’s Natalie Wetzel, Blackhawk’s Alena Fusetti, North Catholic’s Alayna Rocco, Neshannock’s Mairan Haggerty, Freedom’s Shaye Bailey, Clairton’s Iyanna Wade and Union’s Kelly Cleaver.

Earning second-team honors were Oakland Catholic’s Alexa Washington, North Catholic’s Dacia Lewandowski, Mt. Pleasant’s Tiffany Zelmore, Greensburg Central Catholic’s Erica Gribble and Union’s Kylie Fruehstorfer.

Making the third team were Norwin’s Kendall Berger and Lauren Palangio, Upper St. Clair’s Rylee Kalocay, Indiana’s Eve Fiala, Seton LaSalle’s Mallory Daly, Blackhawk’s Quinn Borroni and St. Joseph’s Julie Spinelli.

2023 Pa. Sports Writers All-State Team

Class 6A

First team

Jillian Jekot, Cumberland Valley, 6-0, jr., 22.9

Olivia Jones, Cedar Cliff, 5-10, so., 15.3

Abby Sharpe, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 6-0, sr., 18.7

Jasmine Timmerson, North Allegheny, 5-7, sr., 16.4

Natalie Wetzel, Peters Township, 6-3, so., 18.6

Second team

Kailah Correa, Lebanon, 5-4, so., 18.1

Grace Galbavy, Perkiomen Valley, 5-11, so., 13.5

Marissa Gingrich, Mifflin County, 5-8, sr., 22.0

Molly Rullo, Cardinal O’Hara, 6-0, so., 16.8

Brooke Wilson, Archbishop Carroll, 5-9, jr., 11.3

Taylor Wilson, Archbishop Carroll, 6-0, sr., 14.8

Cire Worley, Abington, 6-0, sr., 20.4

Third team

Anna Azzara, Spring-Ford, 5-8, jr., 14.7

Kendall Berger, Norwin, 5-9, so., 13.2

Erin Daley, Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 6-0, sr., 16.5

Caroline Dotsey, Haverford, 6-2, sr., 16.9

Casey Harter, Souderton, 5-10, sr., 16.1

Lauren Palangio, Norwin, 6-1, jr., 11.9

Rylee Kalocay, Upper St. Clair, 5-9, so., 20.0

Reese Zemitis, Neshaminy, F, 6-1, jr., 13.8

Player of the Year: Olivia Jones, Cedar Cliff

Coach of the Year: Renie Shields, Archbishop Carroll

Class 5A

First team

Deja Evans, Archbishop Wood, 6-2, sr., 8.7

Maddie Knier, Manheim Central, 6-0, sr., 23.5

Jayden McBride, Cathedral Prep, 5-11, jr., 16.7

Laine McGurk, West Chester Rustin, 5-11, sr., 22.5

Maddie Webber, South Fayette, 5-11, sr., 17.3

Second team

Hannah Griffin, Gwynedd Mercy, 5-9, sr., 10.5

Alison Hatajik, Hollidaysburg, 6-0, sr., 15.2

Cici Hernandez, Bethlehem Catholic, 5-6, jr., 14.1

Gianna Johnson, George School, 6-5, jr., 12.0

Senaya Parker, Samuel Fels, 5-6, so., 5-6, 43.1

Ava Renninger, Archbishop Wood, 5-6, jr., 8.0

Alexa Washington, Oakland Catholic, 5-7, sr., 16.3

Third team

Eve Fiala, Indiana, 6-5, sr., 14.4

Haley Noblit, Greencastle-Antrim, 5-3, jr., 13.0

Priyanka Ponnam, George School, 6-3, so., 12.0

Daniella Ranieli, Pittston, 5-3, So. 16.3

Janay Rissmiller, York Suburban, 5-6, jr., 14.0

Lena Walz, Cathedral Prep, 5-10, jr., 12.8

Player of the Year: Maddie Webber, South Fayette

Co-coaches of the Year: Mike McDonald, Archbishop Wood/Lauren Stackhouse, West Chester Rustin

Class 4A

First team

Gabby Casey, Lansdale Catholic, 5-10, sr., 21.5

Alexis Hess, Fleetwood, 6-1, sr., 17.6

Alena Fusetti, Blackhawk, 5-10, jr., 17.4

Peyton Dincher, Jersey Shore, 6-0, so., 20.8

Alayna Rocco, North Catholic, 5-11, jr., 17.6

Shayla Smith, Audenried, so., 5-10, 24.8

Amaya Stewart, Wyomissing, 6-1, so., 15.3

Second team

Kendall Bennett, Germantown Academy, 6-3, sr., 12.0

Hope Garrity, Fairview, 5-8, sr., 14.9

Maya Jenkins, Scranton Prep, 5-8, so., 13.4

Dacia Lewandowski, North Catholic, 5-11, sr., 12.0

Maddy Wetzel, North Schuylkill, 5-8, sr., 20.1

Third team

Quinn Borroni, Blackhawk, 5-10, sr., 11.0

Schuyler Coles, Susquehanna Township, 5-8, jr., 20.2

Molly Driscoll, Allentown Central Catholic, 5-8, jr., 14.7

Carryn Easley, Neumann-Goretti, 5-4, so., 13.5

Jaida Helm, Lansdale Catholic, 5-10, sr., 12.0

Amya Scott, Neumann-Goretti, 5-4, so., 15.7

Paige Sevrain, Northwestern Lehigh, sr., 6-0, 12.4

Player of the Year: Gabby Casey, Lansdale Catholic

Coach of the Year: Eric Gidney, Lansdale Catholic

Class 3A

First team

Brie Droege, Columbia, 5-10, jr., 23.8

Zahra King, Westtown, 5-10, jr., 13.3

Mairan Haggerty, Neshannock, 6-1, sr., 22.5

Ava Perischetti, River Valley, 5-8, so., 19.8

Aleah Snead, Penn Charter, 5-11, sr., 16.2

Ciera Toomey, Dunmore, 6-4, sr., 10.2

Second team

Mary Bolesky, Lancaster Catholic, 5-4, jr., 15.4

Savannah Curry, Westtown, 5-10, jr., 5-10, 9.1

Madeline Evans, Bloomsburg, 6-1, sr., 18.3

Logyn Greer, Friends’ Central, 6-3, so., 15.2

Grace Sundback, Westtown, 5-8, sr., 13.2

Tiffany Zelmore, Mt. Pleasant, 5-10, sr., 28.8

Third team

Joniyah Bland-Fitzpatrick, Westtown, 5-11, sr., 7.0

Belle Bosch, Chestnut Ridge, 5-11, sr., 21.0

Mallory Daly, Seton LaSalle, 5-8, jr., 21.7

Christiana Gordon, Westmont Hilltop, 5-11, so., 16.6

Lia Krarup, Wilmington, 5-6, so., 20.2

Olivia Kulyk, Mercyhurst Prep, 6-0, jr., 19.7

Alyssa Reisinger, Mount Carmel, 6-0, sr., 15.5

Bella Toomey, Penn Charter, 6-0, sr., 10.6

Player of the Year: Ciera Toomey, Dunmore

Coach of the Year: Carrie Toomey, Dunmore

Class 2A

First team

Shaye Bailey, Freedom, 5-7, jr., 21.6

Layke Fields, Kennedy Catholic, 6-0, so., 19.1

Bella Forker, Faith Christian, 5-8, Sr. 16.5

Genesis Meadows, Lancaster Country Day, 5-4, sr., 25.2

Macy Sardone, Homer-Center, 5-7, sr., 18.0

Iyanna Wade, Clairton, 5-5, so., 33.3

Second team

Bria Bair, Bishop McCort Catholic, 5-11, sr., 16.2

Erica Gribble, Greensburg Central Catholic, 5-8, fr., 16.9

Bella Magestro, Kennedy Catholic, 5-8, fr., 12.1

Maddison Maynard, Panther Valley, 5-10, jr., 22.6

Lauren Patnode, Perkiomen, 6-0, jr., 17.0

Third team

Minyhah Easterling, Glendale, 6-3, sr., 19.2

Saraiah Franklin, Penn Treaty, 5-7, sr., 23.4

Mylee Harmon, Redbank Valley, 5-6, so., 21.0

Molly Kosmack, Homer-Center, 6-0, sr., 13.6

Lacey Kriebel, South Williamsport, 6-0, so., 14.9

Lydia Worthing, Bellwood-Antis, 5-10, sr., 17.0

Player of the Year: Layke Fields, Kennedy Catholic

Coach of the Year: Justin Magestro, Kennedy Catholic

Class A

First team

Amber Bullard, The Christian Academy, 6-1, sr., 18.3

Kelly Cleaver, Union, 6-0, jr., 15.4

Ayla Hileman, Williamsburg, 5-8, jr., 19.7

Addison Kilmer, Mountain View, 6-1, fr., 20.5

Jenna Muha, Shade, 6-1, sr., 31.6

Second team

Kailey Devlin, Meadowbrook Christian, 5-9, jr., 20.7

Kylie Fruehstorfer, Union, 5-5, so., 12.5

Grace Sechler, Berlin Brothersvalley, 5-9, sr., 16.5

Katie Sheeler, Otto-Eldred, 5-7, sr., 22.2

Sheiana Tutler, St. John Neumann, 6-0, sr., 13.0

Third team

Linda Brown, Christian School of York, sr., 5-7, 14.0

Paityn Moyer, Lourdes Regional, 5-9, jr., 7.6

Masie Reed, Lourdes Regional 5-8, jr., 11.8

Julie Spinelli, St. Joseph, 5-11, jr., 19.2

Jayla Woodruff, Williamsburg, 6-0, sr., 12.7

Player of the Year: Amber Bullard, The Christian Academy

Coach of the Year: Rob Nogay, Union

