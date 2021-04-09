South Hills Classic track and field meet moves to Gateway

Friday, April 9, 2021 | 10:32 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Dan Norris competes in the discus Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Hempfield.

The South Hills Classic track and field meet has a new home — finally.

Gateway High School will host the event Saturday, with the girls starting at 9:15 a.m. and the boys at 3:15 p.m.

More than 700 athletes and 35 teams will be competing.

The meet originally was scheduled at Baldwin, but officials decided not to hold it. Then it was moved to West Mifflin, but an outbreak of covid cases in the district forced meet officials to move it again.

The Tri-State Track Coaches Association meet is scheduled for West Mifflin on April 17, but the meet could move to Peters Township if West Mifflin cannot host it.

The Lady Spartans and Wildcat Invitational is scheduled for April 16 at Latrobe.

The Butler Invitational will be held April 23-24, and the Baldwin Invitational is slated for May 7 (boys) and May 8 (girls).

The Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association meet is slated for April 29 at Latrobe.

Tags: Baldwin, Butler, Gateway, Hempfield, Latrobe, West Mifflin