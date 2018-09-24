South Hills notebook: Baldwin volleyball survives section test

By: Ray Fisher

Monday, September 24, 2018 | 7:39 PM

Notebook items from around the South Hills:

• The Baldwin girls volleyball team donned rally caps Sept. 18 at home against Moon.

Third-ranked Baldwin defeated the Tigers, 25-15, 26-24, 26-24 in what proved to be a rousing Section 2-4A matchup on the Highlanders’ home court.

After cruising to a 10-point win in Game 1, Baldwin rallied from 24-21 and 23-20 deficits in the next two games to eke out the victory and improve to 5-0 in section play.

Junior defensive specialist Maggie Zandier served up the match-winning point thanks to an outstanding kill by junior OH Anna Baloh in Game 3.

“While Moon is very competitive, as are most teams in our section, I don’t think they are the best team we’ve faced so far,” Baldwin coach Chris Kelly said. “Oakland Catholic has given us the biggest run for our money. They took two games from us back on Sept. 6. They have excellent ball control, serve really tough, and have a very good setter.”

Along with Baloh and Zandier, the Highlanders’ starting rotation of seniors Kerri Herron (DS), Mackenzie Meis (L) and Flannery Larson (RS); juniors Riley Lenard (OH), Mia Hampsay (S), Allison Murray (MB) and Ally Schenk (MB) were complemented against Moon by sophomores Jessica Noss (S), Megan Garda (RS) and junior Marlo Mendez (DS).

Lenard, like Baloh, was a force at the net all night for the Highlanders.

“Riley has become more and more consistent as the season has progressed,” Kelly said. “I’d say (against Moon) was her best performance of the season.”

• All 11 members of the Brentwood girls volleyball team are multi-sport athletes.

Anna Betz, Natalie Murrio and Brooke McQuillan also compete in basketball and track and field, while Abby Wolfe also participates in basketball and softball.

Maria Nguyen and Sarah Livingston also are members of the Brentwood swimming program; Quintasia Streeter and Mandy Race also compete in track and field; while Jaden Schwartz and Sidney Wuenschell also participate in softball.

Taylor Davis, a transfer from Seton LaSalle, is planning to play basketball this winter

• The Brentwood netters placed second in the silver bracket at the Plum invitational tournament held Sept. 15.

The Spartans defeated Franklin Regional in the semifinals and lost to Deer Lakes in the finals.

• Brentwood and Bishop Canevin played to a 1-1 tie in a recent Section 4-A boys soccer battle at Brentwood Stadium.

Sophomore forward Heran Pradhan netted the lone goal for the Spartans early in the game.

Both teams remained undefeated on the season, with Brentwood at 3-0-2 and the Crusaders at 2-0-1.

• Coach Mark Walsh of Seton LaSalle will be directing a Little Dribbler basketball program for boys in kindergarten to third grade in October.

It will be held from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. on four consecutive Saturdays — Oct. 6,13 20, 27 — at Seton LaSalle High School.

For more information, contact Walsh at coachmrwalsh@gmail.com or 412-979-2913.

• Tyler Stack and Kellen Krebs each had hat tricks to propel No. 1 Seton LaSalle to an 11-1 section win over Bentworth.

• Baldwin will host a girls invitational volleyball tournament Sept. 29 in the two high school gyms.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.

Tags: Baldwin, Brentwood