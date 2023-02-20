South Park football coach Marty Rieck resigns after 8 seasons

Monday, February 20, 2023 | 2:47 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Park head coach Marty Rieck talks with his team after practice on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in South Park.

South Park football coach Marty Rieck, who won state titles with the Eagles as both a player and assistant coach, has resigned after eight seasons leading the program.

His teams went 33-44 overall, qualified for the playoffs five times and once reached the WPIAL semifinals.

South Park went 5-6 last season, 4-2 in the Western Hills Conference and reached the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs.

Rieck won WPIAL and PIAA titles with South Park as a player in 1997 and again as an assistant coach in 2005. He was promoted to head coach in 2015, replacing Tom Loughran, who’d led the team for 32 years.

