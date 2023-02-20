South Park football coach Marty Rieck resigns after 8 seasons
By:
Monday, February 20, 2023 | 2:47 AM
South Park football coach Marty Rieck, who won state titles with the Eagles as both a player and assistant coach, has resigned after eight seasons leading the program.
His teams went 33-44 overall, qualified for the playoffs five times and once reached the WPIAL semifinals.
South Park went 5-6 last season, 4-2 in the Western Hills Conference and reached the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs.
Rieck won WPIAL and PIAA titles with South Park as a player in 1997 and again as an assistant coach in 2005. He was promoted to head coach in 2015, replacing Tom Loughran, who’d led the team for 32 years.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: South Park
More Football• 22 WPIAL football players picked for Big School East-West all-star game
• North Hills ‘workhorse’ to play college ball at Cal (Pa.)
• Plum hires former Mars football coach, athletic director Scott Heinauer as interim AD
• Gateway seniors sign on to continue football careers
• Pine-Richland’s Ryan Palmieri joins teammate in committing to Sacred Heart